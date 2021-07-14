TV stars and their pets

July 14, 2021

Barun Sobti

Barun Sobti owns a chihuahua and has named him Sheetki. Sheetki is not just Barun and Pashmeen's twinkle in the eye, but all his close buddies love this cuteness

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma added an abandoned dog to his family. The 30-year-old comedian adopted a retired Labrador named Zanjeer

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee and her hubby Gurmeet Choudhary are both animal lovers. This famous TV couple has a pet dog, a brindle Boxer named Dexter

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma made waves with her last hit show 'Jamai Raja' but it's her little bundle of joy aka her pet dog whisky who is the talk of the town!

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande's personal life may have kept her in the news for a long time but you really need to meet her adorable dog Mintu

Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali loves his pets. He recently said in an interview, "I have 4 babies at home. The names of my puppies are Figo, Timtim, Angel and Katori"

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey

TV actress Sargun Mehta Took to Twitter to publicly urge her husband Ravi Dubey to consider getting a pet. ravi listened and got her this adorable dog!

Shweta Tiwari

TV bahu Shweta Tiwari is also a dog-lover and in her spare time she is often seen taking pictures with her dogs

