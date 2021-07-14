TV stars and their pets July 14, 2021
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti owns a chihuahua and has named him Sheetki. Sheetki is not just Barun and Pashmeen's twinkle in the eye, but all his close buddies love this cuteness
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma added an abandoned dog to his family. The 30-year-old comedian adopted a retired Labrador named Zanjeer
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee
Debina Bonnerjee and her hubby Gurmeet Choudhary are both animal lovers. This famous TV couple has a pet dog, a brindle Boxer named Dexter
Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma made waves with her last hit show 'Jamai Raja' but it's her little bundle of joy aka her pet dog whisky who is the talk of the town!
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande's personal life may have kept her in the news for a long time but you really need to meet her adorable dog Mintu
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali loves his pets. He recently said in an interview, "I have 4 babies at home. The names of my puppies are Figo, Timtim, Angel and Katori"
Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey
TV actress Sargun Mehta Took to Twitter to publicly urge her husband Ravi Dubey to consider getting a pet. ravi listened and got her this adorable dog!
Shweta Tiwari
TV bahu Shweta Tiwari is also a dog-lover and in her spare time she is often seen taking pictures with her dogs
