Unknown facts about Shweta Tiwari May 16, 2021
Shweta Tiwari was born on October 4, 1980, and hails from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh
Shweta started her acting career in 1999 with the television daily soap, Kaleerein
She rose to fame by playing the character of Prerna Sharma Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, becoming a household name
Shweta Tiwari has participated in many television reality series including Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa
Shweta emerged as the winner of India’s most-watched reality series, Bigg Boss season 4
She has appeared in Bollywood movies like Madhoshi, Bin Bulaye Baraati and Married 2 America
Along with the Hindi entertainment industry, Shweta Tiwari has also appeared in Punjabi, Kannada and Marathi films
The celebrity has a daughter named Palak from her first marriage and son, Reyansh from her second marriage
Shweta appeared in a Pakistani film in 2014, titled as Sultanat
Shweta Tiwari is one of the highest-paid television actors in the country
