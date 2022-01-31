Entertainment

Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 31, 2022

Unknown facts about Tejasswi Prakash

BB 15 Winner

Tejasswi emerged as the BB 15 winner, beating Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

She loves to swim and also has played basketball

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Sports & Athletics

She completed her Bachelors in Electronics & Telecommunications Engineering while shooting for her show, Swaragini

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Engineering Degree

Tejasswi has a musical bone and knows how to play the harmonium and is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Musical Bone

The star is a total foodie and loves golgappas, chicken and fish dishes, chhole bhature and chocolate icecream

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Total Foodie

Tejasswi loves to read and has been seen promoting the habit of reading among everyone

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Wanderlust

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Avid Reader

She is a Bollywood bug and loves Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone

Video: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Bollywood Bug

Jeans and T-shirts are her go-to clothes and Coco Chanel is one of her favourite brands

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Go-To Fashion

