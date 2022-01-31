Entertainment
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
Jan 31, 2022
Unknown facts about Tejasswi Prakash
BB 15 Winner
Tejasswi emerged as the BB 15 winner, beating Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
She loves to swim and also has played basketball
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Sports & Athletics
She completed her Bachelors in Electronics & Telecommunications Engineering while shooting for her show, Swaragini
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Engineering Degree
Tejasswi has a musical bone and knows how to play the harmonium and is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Musical Bone
The star is a total foodie and loves golgappas, chicken and fish dishes, chhole bhature and chocolate icecream
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Total Foodie
Tejasswi loves to read and has been seen promoting the habit of reading among everyone
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Wanderlust
Avid Reader
She is a Bollywood bug and loves Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone
Video: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Bollywood Bug
Jeans and T-shirts are her go-to clothes and Coco Chanel is one of her favourite brands
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Go-To Fashion
