sept 20, 2021

 Varun Sood & Divya Agarwal’s love story 

In 2018, Varun & Divya were both left heartbroken by their exes. And due to their common past, they could both understand each other’s pain and became friends

In October 2018, they participated in a reality show, MTV Ace Of Space. They entered the show holding hands, and promised to never leave each other’s hand in the show

Varun confessed publicly that he is in love with his best friend. He also stated that he was in love with her for a long time

Divya was hesitant and feared that it was a publicity stunt. However, she also committed the same soon and they both officially started dating

While Divya won the show, Varun emerged as the second runner up. After the show, they did almost everything professionally together

By going with each other on shoots to travelling the world together, this couple stayed by each other’s side day in and day out

Varun also stated in an interview that it is so beautiful to be in love with his best friend since she understands things without him having to tell her

Back in 2019, the couple started living together and both their families were supportive of this decision

From celebrating festivals together to being quarantined together, the couple did everything by being at each other’s side and have now completed 2 years of living together

Divya and Varun’s bond has grown stronger with time and it seems like we are soon going to hear some wedding bells

Currently, Divya Agarwal is a part of Bigg Boss OTT and Varun Sood is in the top six in the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla
Click Here