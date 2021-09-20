sept 20, 2021
Varun Sood & Divya Agarwal’s love story
In 2018, Varun & Divya were both left heartbroken by their exes. And due to their common past, they could both understand each other’s pain and became friends
In October 2018, they participated in a reality show, MTV Ace Of Space. They entered the show holding hands, and promised to never leave each other’s hand in the show
Varun confessed publicly that he is in love with his best friend. He also stated that he was in love with her for a long time
Divya was hesitant and feared that it was a publicity stunt. However, she also committed the same soon and they both officially started dating
While Divya won the show, Varun emerged as the second runner up. After the show, they did almost everything professionally together
By going with each other on shoots to travelling the world together, this couple stayed by each other’s side day in and day out
Varun also stated in an interview that it is so beautiful to be in love with his best friend since she understands things without him having to tell her
Back in 2019, the couple started living together and both their families were supportive of this decision
From celebrating festivals together to being quarantined together, the couple did everything by being at each other’s side and have now completed 2 years of living together
Divya and Varun’s bond has grown stronger with time and it seems like we are soon going to hear some wedding bells
Currently, Divya Agarwal is a part of Bigg Boss OTT and Varun Sood is in the top six in the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
