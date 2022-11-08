Heading 3

Vivek Dahiya's mushy PICS with Divyanka

This picture of Divyanka and Vivek is definitely romantic! The duo look lost in each other and are dishing out major couple goals

Lost in love

The couple who twins together, slays together! We love how ‘Divek’ never skip a chance to enjoy every moment with each other

Twinning and winning

Vivek and Divyanka both are travel junkies and often jet off to exotic romantic vacations to spend some quality time

Capturing moments

Capturing such priceless moments is what Vivek loves the most! The duo is the epitome of love and never fails a chance to express it

Festive ready

Vivek and Divyanka define what a strong relationship must look like! This picture of theirs can surely melt hearts

Perfect Together

The two are head over heels in love with each other, and their heart-melting smile and undeniable chemistry is a proof of it

All smiles

Here, both are undoubtedly raising the bar of PDA with their cute picture, and we have no complains!

Love is in the air

It is surely their cute camaraderie that makes them the power couple of the industry

Making memories

We bow down to their fantastic fashion sense, and here,both look nothing less than a king and queen

Stylish couple

Escaping 

What a perfectly captured moment where both look ready to escape into their own wonderland!

