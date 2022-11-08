Heading 3
Vivek Dahiya's mushy PICS with Divyanka
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
Nov 08, 2022
Image source: Vivek Dahiya Instagram
This picture of Divyanka and Vivek is definitely romantic! The duo look lost in each other and are dishing out major couple goals
Lost in love
Image source: Vivek Dahiya Instagram
The couple who twins together, slays together! We love how ‘Divek’ never skip a chance to enjoy every moment with each other
Twinning and winning
Image source: Vivek Dahiya Instagram
Vivek and Divyanka both are travel junkies and often jet off to exotic romantic vacations to spend some quality time
Capturing moments
Image source: Vivek Dahiya Instagram
Capturing such priceless moments is what Vivek loves the most! The duo is the epitome of love and never fails a chance to express it
Festive ready
Image source: Vivek Dahiya Instagram
Vivek and Divyanka define what a strong relationship must look like! This picture of theirs can surely melt hearts
Perfect Together
Image source: Vivek Dahiya Instagram
The two are head over heels in love with each other, and their heart-melting smile and undeniable chemistry is a proof of it
All smiles
Image source: Vivek Dahiya Instagram
Here, both are undoubtedly raising the bar of PDA with their cute picture, and we have no complains!
Love is in the air
Image source: Vivek Dahiya Instagram
It is surely their cute camaraderie that makes them the power couple of the industry
Making memories
Image source: Vivek Dahiya Instagram
We bow down to their fantastic fashion sense, and here,both look nothing less than a king and queen
Stylish couple
Image source: Vivek Dahiya Instagram
Escaping
What a perfectly captured moment where both look ready to escape into their own wonderland!
