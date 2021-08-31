Weekly salaries of Bigg Boss contestants
Ridhima Pandit is the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss OTT. She is getting paid a whopping Rs 5 lakh every week
1. Ridhima Pandit
Raqesh has been quite an active contestant as he participates in all that takes place in the house. He earns Rs 1.2 lakh weekly
2. Raqesh Bapat
The Bhojpuri actress, akshara singh is drawing a cheque of Rs 1.75 lakh per week
3. Akshara Singh
The Kumkum Bhagya actor is earning a huge sum of Rs 2.5 lakh per week on the show
4. Zeeshan Khan
Shamita is the second highest paid contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and is getting paid a whopping Rs 3.75 lakh weekly
5. Shamita Shetty
Millind Gaba’s funny persona on the show is widely loved by the audience. He is getting paid Rs 1.75 lakh per week
6. Millind Gaba
A lot may say that Karan Nath is still struggling to find his grip on the show. However, he is encashing a check of Rs 1.75 lakh per week
7. Karan Nath
Singer, Neha Bhasin who has gained fame after her songs like ‘Chashni’ and ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ is charging Rs 2 lakh per week
8. Neha Bhasin
Divya Agarwal is leaving no chance to make headlines and is earning Rs 2 lakh per week
9. Divya Agarwal
Love School fame Pratik Sehajpal is the lowest paid contestant on Bigg Boss and is earning Rs 1 lakh weekly
10. Pratik Sehajpal
Moose Jattana who came out as bisexual on Bigg Boss OTT is charging Rs. 1.5 lakh every week
11. Moose Jattana
choreographer Nishant Bhatt who has been infamous for his fights with female contestants is charging Rs 1.2 lakh weekly
12. Nishant Bhatt
urfi Javed was the first one to get eliminated and she charged Rs 2.75 lakh per week.
13. Urfi Javed
