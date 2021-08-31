 Weekly salaries of Bigg Boss contestants 

AUGUST 31, 2021

Ridhima Pandit is the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss OTT. She is getting paid a whopping Rs 5 lakh every week

1. Ridhima Pandit 

Raqesh has been quite an active contestant as he participates in all that takes place in the house. He earns Rs 1.2 lakh weekly

2. Raqesh Bapat 


The Bhojpuri actress, akshara singh is drawing a cheque of Rs 1.75 lakh per week 

3. Akshara Singh

The Kumkum Bhagya actor is earning a huge sum of Rs 2.5 lakh per week on the show

4. Zeeshan Khan 

Shamita is the second highest paid contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and is getting paid a whopping Rs 3.75 lakh weekly

5. Shamita Shetty 

Millind Gaba’s funny persona on the show is widely loved by the audience. He is getting paid Rs 1.75 lakh per week

6. Millind Gaba

A lot may say that Karan Nath is still struggling to find his grip on the show. However, he is encashing a check of Rs 1.75 lakh per week

7. Karan Nath 

Singer, Neha Bhasin who has gained fame after her songs like ‘Chashni’ and ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ is charging Rs 2 lakh per week

8. Neha Bhasin

Divya Agarwal is leaving no chance to make headlines and is earning Rs 2 lakh per week

9. Divya Agarwal 

Love School fame Pratik Sehajpal is the lowest paid contestant on Bigg Boss and is earning Rs 1 lakh weekly

10. Pratik Sehajpal 

Moose Jattana who came out as bisexual on Bigg Boss OTT is charging Rs. 1.5 lakh every week

11. Moose Jattana

 choreographer Nishant Bhatt who has been infamous for his fights with female contestants is charging Rs 1.2 lakh weekly 

12. Nishant Bhatt 

urfi Javed was the first one to get eliminated and she charged Rs 2.75 lakh per week.

13. Urfi Javed 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here