Abhinav Shukla making the headlines during Bigg Boss 14 May 14, 2021
Abhinav Shukla got selected and wife Rubina Dilaik got “rejected” on the first day
Abhinav refused to give up on being safe for the week and let Rubina stay outside the house
The actor had fights with seniors, Gauahar Khan, Hina KHan and Siddharth Shukla
Abhinav Shukla was often spotted eating apples and oranges, making it his trademark inside the house
Rubina and Abhinav revealed their decision to get divorced before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house
Rakhi Sawant was apparently obsessed with Abhinav Shukla
Salman Khan also schooled Shukla for misbehaving with Rubina when in the house
While inside the house, the celebrity even confessed that he had gone through depression!
Rakhi Sawant even pulled the strings of Shukla's shorts!
Rahul Vaidya called Shukla "Nalla", leading to a very bad fight!
