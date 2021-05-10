Shehnaaz Gill making headlines in Bigg Boss 13 May 10, 2021
Shehnaaz Gill was a true entertainer from the very first week of Bigg Boss 13 as she always made people laugh with her funny antics
Shehnaaz was in a “love triangle” with Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra
She felt betrayed when Paras chose Mahira over her
Shehnaaz then became close to Sidharth Shukla
Housemates questioned Shehnaaz Gill’s character, making the host of the series, Salman Khan take a stand for her
Shehnaaz “flipped” and went back to Paras, hurting Sidharth Shukla
She later apologised to Sidharth for her actions
When Shehnaaz hurt herself inside the house, she was scolded by Salman Khan
Shehnaaz’s pure heart and good behaviour towards all the housemates made people think that this is her “game”
Shehnaaz Gill’s behaviour made Salman Khan angry at her
Shehnaaz Gill’s huge fan following made her the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 13
For more updates on Shehnaaz Gill, follow PINKVILLA