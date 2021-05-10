Shehnaaz Gill making headlines in Bigg Boss 13

May 10, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill was a true entertainer from the very first week of Bigg Boss 13 as she always made people laugh with her funny antics

Shehnaaz was in a “love triangle” with Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra

She felt betrayed when Paras chose Mahira over her

Shehnaaz then became close to Sidharth Shukla

Housemates questioned Shehnaaz Gill’s character, making the host of the series, Salman Khan take a stand for her

Shehnaaz “flipped” and went back to Paras, hurting Sidharth Shukla

She later apologised to Sidharth for her actions

When Shehnaaz hurt herself inside the house, she was scolded by Salman Khan

Shehnaaz’s pure heart and good behaviour towards all the housemates made people think that this is her “game”

Shehnaaz Gill’s behaviour made Salman Khan angry at her

Shehnaaz Gill’s huge fan following made her the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 13

