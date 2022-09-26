Heading 3
White outfit inspiration from TV divas
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
SEPT 26, 2022
Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram
The actress has sported a white crochet crop top with the flared pants as she shows her dance moves on a popular song
Rubina Dilaik
Image source- Nia Sharma instagram
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma looks fashionable yet stylish in a white lacy lehenga. It is a beautiful lace design top and flared skirt
Nia Sharma
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
Bigg Boss 13 fame Hina Khan looks festive ready in white lehenga style suit with golden work on it. She paired it with golden jewellery
Hina Khan
Image source- Divyanka Tripathi instagram
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi has sported a white chikankari work kurta set. She paired it with a silver choker and a simple makeup
Divyanka Tripathi
Image source- Nikki Tamboli instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli looks fashionable in traditional look as she sported a white strappy suit with silver work on it. There is multicolor border on the dupatta
Nikki Tamboli
Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Shivangi Joshi looks elegant in white saree with embellished borders. She paired it with white blouse and simple earrings
Shivangi Joshi
Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram
The actress looks stunning in a pure white saree with embellished work all over it. The blouse is deep neck with heavy embroidery work, adding to the charm of this look
Shweta Tiwari
Image source- Rupali Ganguly instagram
Anupama actress has worn a beautiful white lehenga with Gota work and pink coloured lining. She paired the look with silver jewellery
Rupali Ganguly
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant sported a white net saree with mirror work at the borders. She paired it with a backless blouse and beautiful jewellery
Sriti Jha
Image source- Sriti Jha instagram
Image source- Jennifer Winget instagram
Beyhadh Fame actress has sported a beautiful white ethnic suit with a bright blue silk dupatta. She paired it with a simple blue bindi
Jennifer Winget
