White outfit inspiration from TV divas

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

SEPT 26, 2022

Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram

The actress has sported a white crochet crop top with the flared pants as she shows her dance moves on a popular song

  Rubina Dilaik

Image source- Nia Sharma instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma looks fashionable yet stylish in a white lacy lehenga. It is a beautiful lace design top and flared skirt

    Nia Sharma

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

Bigg Boss 13 fame Hina Khan looks festive ready in white lehenga style suit with golden work on it. She paired it with golden jewellery

   Hina Khan

Image source- Divyanka Tripathi instagram

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi has sported a white chikankari work kurta set. She paired it with a silver choker and a simple makeup

   Divyanka Tripathi

Image source- Nikki Tamboli instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli looks fashionable in traditional look as she sported a white strappy suit with silver work on it. There is multicolor border on the dupatta

   Nikki Tamboli

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Shivangi Joshi looks elegant in white saree with embellished borders. She paired it with white blouse and simple earrings

    Shivangi Joshi

Image source- Shweta Tiwari instagram

The actress looks stunning in a pure white saree with embellished work all over it. The blouse is deep neck with heavy embroidery work, adding to the charm of this look

    Shweta Tiwari

Image source- Rupali Ganguly instagram

Anupama actress has worn a beautiful white lehenga with Gota work and pink coloured lining.  She paired the look with silver jewellery

   Rupali Ganguly

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12  contestant sported a white net saree with mirror work at the borders. She paired it with a backless blouse and beautiful jewellery

   Sriti Jha

Image source- Sriti Jha instagram

Image source- Jennifer Winget instagram

Beyhadh Fame actress has sported a beautiful white ethnic suit with a bright blue silk dupatta. She paired it with a simple blue bindi

   Jennifer Winget 

