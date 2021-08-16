Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor sister goals
AUGUST 16, 2021
Sonam Kapoor has two younger siblings namely- Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Rhea is getting married today to her longtime beau
Sonam and Rhea are very close and had always had each other's back
The sisters together launched an Indian high street fashion label ‘Rheson’ in 2017
Both of them are high-end fashion divas whose style is much spoken about in the industry. Rhea is also a stylist apart from being a film producer and entrepreneur
They are each other's perfect secret keeper and go-to best friend
The fashion divas often share stylish photos of them travelling the world together
Rhea had said there is nothing as blissful as sisters’ bond and both of them looked regal on Sonam's wedding day
They love ice creams in winters and both of them share quite similar tastes when it comes to clothing and accessories too
It goes without saying that this adorable click is giving us major sister goals
Sonam and Rhea are known for speaking their minds fearlessly and always backing each other up
Their sibling bond is just so beautiful and adorable
