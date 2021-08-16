Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor sister goals

AUGUST 16, 2021

Sonam Kapoor has two younger siblings namely- Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Rhea is getting married today to her longtime beau

Sonam and Rhea are very close and had always had each other's back

The sisters together launched an Indian high street fashion label ‘Rheson’ in 2017

Both of them are high-end fashion divas whose style is much spoken about in the industry. Rhea is also a stylist apart from being a film producer and entrepreneur

They are each other's perfect secret keeper and go-to best friend

The fashion divas often share stylish photos of them travelling the world together

Rhea had said there is nothing as blissful as sisters’ bond and both of them looked regal on Sonam's wedding day

They love ice creams in winters and both of them share quite similar tastes when it comes to clothing and accessories too

It goes without saying that this adorable click is giving us major sister goals

Sonam and Rhea are known for speaking their minds fearlessly and always backing each other up

Their sibling bond is just so beautiful and adorable

