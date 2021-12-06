'Grid Legends' to arrive on February 25th

The next game in the Grid series has a release date, the first since Electronic Arts acquired developer Codemasters earlier this year. Grid Legends will be released on February 25th for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

In July, Codemasters announced the game at EA Play Live. Grid Legends includes a storyline based on the Netflix documentary Formula 1: Drive to Survive. It includes live-action performances shot with the same virtual set technology as The Mandalorian.

You'll be able to drive in over 100 vehicles right away and compete in over 250 events in Career mode. The Drift and Elimination modes are back, as well as a race creator and a new mode called Electric Boost. Cross-platform multiplayer is supported, and Codemasters claims that you'll be able to race online in "three quick button presses," with the action beginning almost immediately after selecting a race.

Grid Legends joins a slew of major games set to release in February. It will be released on the same day as Elden Ring and shortly after Dying Light 2, Horizon: Forbidden West, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, and Sifu. Although Grid Legends will not be competing with any major racing games in February, another heavyweight will be available just one week later: Gran Turismo 7.

Meanwhile, Codemasters has provided the first comprehensive look at Grid Legends gameplay. The 17-minute video includes an Elimination race and a big rig in action, as well as some street racing in heavy rain.

