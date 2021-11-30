'Rocket League Sideswipe' now available on iOS and Android

Rocket League Sideswipe, a mobile game that debuted in pre-season earlier this month, is now available to iOS and Android users all over the world.

The side-scrolling car soccer game was released earlier this year as a mobile, 2D version of Rocket League, allowing you to play solo or in a team with friends in two-on-two matches.

Sideswipe is a 2D side-on version of the original game, with a 2D view rather than a 3D view. It employs simple touch controls, with advanced control mechanics available for more advanced players.

There's a ranking system and numerous car customization options, just like the original. On mobile, the game is free to play, but there are in-app purchases for Rocket Pass and cosmetics.

The official gameplay video, like the pre-season trailer, has a similar look and feel to the original but has been adapted for easier mobile play.

You can earn more XP in both the regular Rocket League game and Sideswipe by logging in with an Epic Games account for online matches. The game was first released in Oceania during pre-season to iron out any bugs, but it's now available worldwide on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

