Sony reportedly working on Xbox Game Pass like service

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass programme has been a success, providing PC and Xbox players with unlimited access to over 100 major games for a single monthly fee. Microsoft's attempt at cloud gaming, Xbox Game Streaming, which gives players instant access to titles from Game Pass, was built on top of the service. Sony appears to be on the verge of releasing its own Xbox Game Pass competitor.

According to Bloomberg, the 'Spartacus' service will offer a catalogue of modern and classic games for a single monthly fee. It'll launch in the spring, and it'll combine Sony's two existing subscription plans: PlayStation Plus (which is required for most online games and includes a couple of free games each month) and PlayStation Now (a game streaming service that mostly has PS3-era games). PlayStation Plus will reportedly be kept, but PlayStation Now will be phased out, according to reports.

According to reports, the new service will be divided into three tiers. The base option will be similar to existing PlayStation Plus benefits, while the second tier will include a large number of PlayStation 4 games, with PlayStation 5 games coming later. Finally, the top-tier option is said to include extended demos, game streaming, and games for the PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Portable.

There are three plan options for Xbox Game Pass: a Rs 489/mo PC gaming option, Rs 489/mo console access option, and a Rs 699/mo 'Ultimate' plan with access to games on both platforms. The Ultimate plan also includes cloud streaming and an EA Play subscription from Electronic Arts.

Subscription services are only as good as the content they provide, so it will be interesting to see if Sony can match (or even surpass) Microsoft's game library. There are countless classics on older PlayStation consoles, and many recent PlayStation exclusives (such as Marvel's Spider-Man and The Last Of Us) have been well received by players and critics, but it's unclear how many of these will be available via subscription.

