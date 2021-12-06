12 top Indian Free Fire creators to compete in the Skyesports Streamers Showdown Season 2

Skyesports Streamer Showdown is back for its second season, and this time the battlegrounds tournament will be in one of India’s most popular games, Free Fire. This will be Skyesports’ first event for the battle royale title. Twelve influencers have been invited to the Skyesports Streamer Showdown. They will compete across five days from December 6 to 10 for a share of the Rs 300,000 prize pool. Six matches will take place each day on Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari.

The 12 influencers who have been invited are as follows:

Two Side Gamers

UnGraduate Gamer

Assassins ARMY

GAME FLAME

PVS GAMING

Action Bolt

HELPING GAMER

AAWARA GAMER

Nonstop Gaming

X-Mania

Sudip sarkar

KMC KOMBAN

With a combined following of more than 10 million across all 12 creators on YouTube, the Skyesports Streamers Showdown for Free Fire is set to be an explosive event. It will be live-streamed on the Skyesports YouTube channel from 6 PM IST onwards on each day.

“Skyesports was able to sustain constant growth even during the PUBG Mobile ban last year due to the wide portfolio of games we include in our IPs,” said Shiva Nandy, the CEO of Skyesports. “Being one of India’s most played games, we are excited to enter Free Fire as well. The Skyesports Streamers Showdown is the first of many tournaments for the game.”

The esports tournament comes with a prize pool of Rs 300,000 and will be split in the following format:

First place: Rs. 150,000

Second place: Rs. 75,000

Third place: Rs. 30,000

Fourth place: Rs. 21,000

Fifth place: Rs. 9,000

MVP: Rs. 15,000

The first season of the Skyesports Streamers Showdown was held last July. In it, 16 creators competed in Battlegrounds Mobile India with Marcos Gaming, led by Manty, coming in the first place.