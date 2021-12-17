142,000 Battlegrounds Mobile India accounts got banned in the last week

Battlegrounds Mobile India or popularly known as BGMI is one of the most popular battle royal games in India. Recently the company has banned more than 142000 accounts from Battlegrounds Mobile India in less than one week for cheating. This step was taken under the company's drive to limit all the illegal programs in the game which normally results in hacking. The developers of the game said that they have banned these accounts between 6 to 12 December during this year along with that they have also published names of the banned accounts on their website.

On 15th December developers of the game have posted on their website that they have banned more than 142766 accounts on Battlegrounds Mobile India in charge of using illegal programs during the 1st and 2nd week after December. Krafton has banned these accounts from the Battlegrounds Mobile India permanently and users will not be able to play the game again. In their post, Krafton said that they want to give a pleasant gaming environment for all the genuine users and that's why they will implement strong sections against all the users who are using illegal programs.

Battlegrounds Mobile India also banned more than 157000 accounts in the period of 17th to 23rd November. If any player is using any illegal program like if they have downloaded the game from other sources or if they have installed some hacking program then Krafton will detect it and will send a notice to that player.

Along with that recently Battlegrounds Mobile India also announced that they will stop the transfer of data from the PUBG mobile to BGMI for Indian players from 31st December. This means that players have time only till 31st December to get all the data from the PUBG mobile to BGMI. Users were allowed to transfer all their data from PUBG mobile to BGMI since the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India via Facebook or Twitter log-in.

But last month Krafton disabled the option to log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India via Facebook with an embedded browser. This means that currently if you want to log in to your Battlegrounds Mobile India account via Facebook you will need a Facebook app installed on your smartphone.