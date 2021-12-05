5 reasons why players are choosing BGMI over PUBG new state

Battle ground's mobile India or popularly known as BGMI has a huge player base in India. But the developers of BGMI have launched another battle royale game called the PUBG new state on 11th November and as a result, lots of players started playing the PUBG new state and this game became one of the most downloaded games in the world. But still, the player base of BGMI has been intact and players of Battleground's mobile India will likely be playing BGMI for the near future.

But what is the reasons behind players are still preferring BGMI over the newly launched PUBG new state? Here are the top 5 reasons behind the intact user base of Battleground's mobile India.

Fewer bugs and glitches

The PUBG new state is a relatively new game and many players have experienced lots of bugs and glitches in the game. In PUBG new state players have to face bugs and glitches while logging into the game or while collecting the rewards. But on the other hand, BGMI is one of the oldest games in the Indian market that's why it has gone through many changes, and all the time they have fixed more or less all of their bugs and glitches. This is one of the main reasons why players are still preferring BGMI over PUBG New State.

The growing e-sports scenario

When it comes to the Indian mobile gaming community the battleground's mobile India e-sport scenario is ever-growing they were growing and one of the biggest. With the launch of Battleground's mobile India in July, there have been many unofficial tournaments already being played among the gaming community. But the BGIS 2021 is the biggest of all. The PUBG new state is the newest game in the battle royale category. That's why this game is relatively in its early stage and they still have time for the budding Esports scene.

Maps are familiar on BGMI

Basically, BGMI is the Indian version of the original PUBG mobile that's why they have the same maps which are in battle royale mode. All the Indian players are familiar with the present maps in the game. In BGMI players have the option of 6 maps which include Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Livik, and Karakin. On the other hand, players have only 2 maps to choose from on the PUBG state. That's why Indian players are choosing BGMI over the PUBG new state.

Inventory

Indian players are so used and invested in playing BGMI that they have lots of inventory, outfits, and skins to play the game. Along with that, all the BGMI players have got their PUBG mobile inventory back after a successful data transfer from PUBG mobile to Battleground's mobile India. While on the other hand, the PUBG new state has only a couple of skins to offer that's why players are still preferring BGMI.

Different Evo ground modes and arcade

The battleground's mobile India has various modes like arcade and Evo ground mode to play the game while on the other hand, the PUBG new state has only a couple of modes like classic and TDM. In BGMI arcade mode has 3 other different sub-modes which include Quick Match, Sniper Training, War. The arena mode in BGMI has other five different sub-modes which include team deathmatch, arena training, gun game, domination, and assault. Along with that BGMI also offers the AI mode which can help players for real combat with enhanced skills.