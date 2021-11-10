A Pokémon GO event will be held on November 16 celebrating the release of the remakes

Pokemon Go is hosting a limited-time event themed after the Generation 4 remakes ahead of the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl. The event begins at 10 a.m. local time on November 16 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on November 21.

Brilliant Diamond will be the theme for the first half of the event. The Brilliant Diamond half is scheduled to run until November 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup wearing Lucas' red Sinnoh hat will appear in the wild during the Brilliant Diamond half of the event, and you'll have a better chance of seeing Stunky, Seel, Murkrow, Poochyena, Aron, Bidoof, Kricketot, and Buneary. In Field Task encounters, you'll run into Dawn's white Sinnoh hated starting trio, as well as Bagon and Burmy (both Sandy Cloak and Trash Cloak).

Beginning at 10 a.m. local time on November 18, the second half of the event will be themed after Shining Pearl. You'll have a better chance of encountering different Pokemon in the wild and doing Field Research in the second half.

Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup in Dawn's white Sinnoh hat will appear in the wild, whereas the three in Lucas' red hat will appear in Field Task encounters. Pinsir, Misdreavus, Houndour, Spheal, Bidoof, Kricketot, Buneary, and Glameow will also be more likely to be found in the wild. In Field Task encounters, you'll come across Burmy (both Plant Cloak and Trash Cloak).

The type of Pokemon you'll encounter in raids throughout the event will also change between halves, according to a Pokemon Go blog post, and Budew, Bonsly, Happiny, Mime Jr., and Riolu will have a higher chance of hatching from 7km eggs in both halves.

A collection challenge based on the first Pokemon is also part of the event. You'll get 1,000 experience, 3,000 Stardust, and an encounter with Froslass if you catch all six of them during the event (three starters, each coming in two different coloured flavours of hat).

Finally, Pokemon Go's in-game store will sell Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl-themed cosmetics beginning November 15 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET and running through the end of the event. The items are: