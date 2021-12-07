Acer Predator Helios 500 with 4K Mini LED display launched; Specs, price and more

Acer launched the Predator Helios 500 in India with a 4K Mini LED display. This laptop has an 11th generation Intel Core i9 chipset and is equipped with DTS:X Ultra sound. In addition, different modes are preloaded to offer a customised performance experience. The Acer Predator Helios 500 was launched in the United States first and now it has been introduced to the Indian market. This laptop is made for the PC gamers and the gaming enthusiasts who love playing games with high graphics. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the new Acer Predator Helios 500.

Acer Predator Helios 500: Specifications

The newly launched Acer Predator Helios 500 sports a 17.3 inch 4K Mini LED display that has a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz and is powered by an AUO AmLED technology. This new laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i9 chipset that offers a clock speed up to 5.01 GHz and is paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU along with 64 GB DDR4 3200 Hz storage. A pair of PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 and one STA HDD are included in this device.

The Acer Predator Helios 500 comes with a Vortex Flow technology which uses a 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan. This is a proprietary technology that helps redirect airflow to the delicate components to boost performance during gaming sessions. The company has included a PredatorSense technology in this laptop that can be used to personalise keyboard and customise light clusters.

There is a WASD key assembly that includes a MagTek mechanical switch which helps the gamers to transform the keypress functions to joystick mechanism. The connectivity options include a mini DP1.4, HDMI 2.1 port, 2 USB type-C Thunderbolt 4, offline charging support through 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and an RJ45 port. The Acer Predator Helios 500 also has an Intel killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, Intel Killer E3100 Ethernet Controller and the Killer Intelligence Center for a better connectivity experience.

Acer Predator Helios 500: Price in India

Acer’s predator Helios 500 is priced at Rs 3,79,999 in India and it will be available on the Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer’s Online Stores and other authorised dealers. Initially, this device was launched in the United States at a price of $2,499 which is roughly Rs 1,88,600.

