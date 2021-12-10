All the announcement at The Game Awards 2021

Several major game announcements and unexpected surprises were made at the Game Awards 2021, as well as some eagerly anticipated first looks at previously announced projects. It was a big night for a new game and game-related announcements, with everything from the return of a long-dormant franchise to a new game from one of the most celebrated superheroes of all time. The following are the most significant announcements from The Game Awards 2021.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay trailer

This preview shows off Harley Quinn's gymnast-inspired moves, King Shark's brute strength, Deathstroke's keen eye, and Boomerang's, erm, boomerang in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay.

Forspoken gameplay trailer

Invisibility spells, fire swords, and ice storms are featured in this first look at a Forspoken boss fight. It appears that our protagonist Frey will have to fight to return home.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 reveal trailer

We're finally getting another Space Marine game ten years later. It's exactly what we wanted: the marines are massive, the Tyranids need to be destroyed, and Captain Titus is still enraged.

Saints Row trailer gameplay trailer

Even if it's telling a slightly more grounded storey than blowing up an alien Matrix, our latest look at Saints Row proved that the action is still decidedly over the top. We're excited about our trip to Santo Ileso, which includes a little bit of storey and a lot of explosions.

Nightmare Before Christmas x Fall Guys trailer

Fall Guys' latest crossover is out just in time for the holidays, allowing you to play as Jack Skellington, Sally, and the Mayor of Halloweentown - all in bean form, of course.

Dune: Spice Wars reveal trailer

A PC RTS about controlling spice, or, as Duke Leto Atreides would put it, "harnessing desert power." Dune: Spice Wars will be released in early access in 2022.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands story trailer

A brand-new trailer for the upcoming Gearbox game shows what happens when Tiny Tina (the game's GM) is interrogated by players. It's chaotic, as you'd expect, and it stars Andy Samberg, Will Arnett, Wanda Sykes, and Ashly Burch, among other well-known actors and voice actors.

DokeV music video reveal

The most recent DokeV trailer featured a full-fledged K-pop music video featuring many of the game's characters. The music video scenes will be playable in the game, so it wasn't just for show.

Steelrising cinematic trailer

This cinematic trailer introduces a fascinating alternate take on revolution-era Paris, in which clockwork machines entertain the nobility while also fighting to protect them. We'll find out how long their protection lasts when Steelrising arrives in June.

Metal: Hellsinger soundtrack trailer

The full lineup of metal icons who will soundtrack your rhythm-powered, first-person shooting descent into hell is revealed in this trailer, including Matt Heafy of Trivium and Randy Blythe of Lamb of God.

Tunic release date trailer

We finally know when we'll be able to play this adorable game inspired by the original Legend of Zelda after years of development, trailers, and conference show appearances: March 16.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The first trailer for the next game from the same studio that brought you the online multiplayer game. The Friday the 13th game gave us just a hint of Leatherface, which was enough to make us jump out of our skin.

Homeworld 3 gameplay trailer

The much-awaited, full-fledged next chapter in the spacefaring real-time strategy series finally has a release date - Q4 2022 - and its cinematic trailer has us itching to bring our fleet home.

The Expanse Telltale series

The Expanse: A Telltale Series, a video game prequel to the hit TV series, will combine the popular show with the team behind Life is Strange: True Colors. We don't have much else to go on right now, but fans of the show should keep an eye out.

Babylon's Fall gameplay trailer

PlatinumGames' new sword slasher made an appearance at the awards show with a brand new trailer and a March 3, 2022 release date.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak gameplay trailer

This summer, Sunbreak will update Monster Hunter Rise with new monsters and Master Rank hunts, and in this trailer, we get a look at one of those monsters, the wolf-like Lunagaron. There's also a brief shot of the Elgado region, as well as an appearance by a mysterious noble ally who appears to be leading us on our next adventure.

Thirsty Suitors reveal trailer

This innovative new Annapurna Interactive title combines the classic video game flavours of disappointing your parents, fighting your ex-girlfriends in special-effects-laden combat, and skating around a colourful world. You know what I mean.

Evil West gameplay trailer

The Shadow Warrior series' creators bring wild western shooting action to the faces (and ample guts) of monstrous foes. It appears to be a yeehaw-inducing trip straight to hell.

Have a Nice Death reveal trailer

This hand-drawn roguelike was announced at The Game Awards and will be released on Steam Early Access in March.

Planet of Lana cinematic trailer

This expressionistic new game, with music by Takeshi Furukawa of The Last Guardian, is set to release in 2022, and its new trailer, complete with friendly and killer robots, has us excited.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax port release trailer

On March 10, 2022, the ultimate edition of the spinoff fighting game Persona 4 Arena will be released on PS4, PC, and Switch, almost exactly ten years after its original release, and it's every bit as stylish as it was a decade ago.

Hellblade 2 first gameplay trailer

We get our first look at Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga gameplay, and it's hard to believe it's actually gameplay. Senua tries to assist her tribe in combating a giant but soon realises the giant isn't just a massive foe.

Star Wars: Eclipse reveal trailer

Quantic Dream has confirmed that they are working on a Star Wars game set in the High Republic era. Because of the moody trailer and historical setting, you can expect a Star Wars game unlike any other.

Lost Ark release date trailer

At The Game Awards, Lost Ark revealed a release date (February 11, 2022) and a gameplay trailer. ARPB, a free-to-play MMO, has made some changes in response to player feedback and now offers a Founder's Pack that allows you to play a few days early.

Wonder Woman game reveal trailer

The team behind Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is working on a Wonder Woman game, adding an impressive hero to the list of comic book-inspired video games.

Alan Wake 2 reveal trailer

Nobody expected Alan Wake 2, especially since the first game was released more than a console generation ago. In Summer 2022, we'll see more of the sequel, which Remedy's Sam Lake promises will "break new ground."

Horizon Forbidden West gameplay trailer

Horizon Forbidden West's new stealth system and combat scenarios against a variety of beasties are showcased in this brand-new gameplay trailer.

FF7 Remake Intergrade PC release date trailer

The Intergrade add-on, as well as all of its additions and improvements, will be included in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which will be released on PC next week on Thursday, December 16. The Epic Games Store will be the only place where you can get the PC version.

Destiny 2: Witch Queen trailer

This teaser contains all in-game footage from the first mission of The Witch Queen campaign, making it a particularly enticing teaser. The Hive Guardians haven't shrunk in size, and the new glaives appear to be a lot of fun to use. The Witch Queen is set to be released on February 22, 2022.

Splitterhead reveal trailer

A group of people with creepy alien parasite heads split in the new game from Silent Hill director Keiichiro Toyama and Bokeh Game Studio. Fortunately, this does not increase their resistance to swords made of actual blood.

Nightingale reveal trailer

Nightingale is a survival crafting game set in a shared world from former BioWare boss Aaryn Flynn. In this strange world, you'll need to team up with friends to battle enemies with magic and guns, as well as build and protect small civilizations.

Gollum cinematic trailer

The standalone adventure of Smeagol has debuted a new trailer, which shows the protagonist's unique method of dealing with orcs: clobbering them with rocks. "Nasty filthy orcs put them to death!"

Somerville gameplay trailer

Somerville, an action-adventure game set in a sci-fi universe from the makers of Limbo, has a new trailer. We're worried about the dog in Somerville, which is about a family attempting to navigate a post-apocalyptic world.

Cuphead Delicious Last Course release date trailer

The Delicious Last Course, Cuphead's long-awaited DLC, will finally be released on June 30, 2022. From hot deserts to cold tundras, the expansion introduces a slew of new regions, each with its own distinct seasons. Each level, of course, features a unique boss battle.

Sonic Frontiers reveal trailer

This is our first look at Sonic's first open-world game since 2017. Sonic Frontiers will return you to Starfall Islands in late 2022, where you'll speed through breathtaking landscapes.

Tchia gameplay trailer

New Caledonia, Breath of the Wild, and the simple joy of observing creatures in the wild inspired this open-world adventure. That, and the less simple pleasure of being able to take them on sea turtle joyrides.

Rumbleverse reveal trailer

Rumbleverse, a 40-player melee-focused battle royale from Iron Galaxy and Epic Games, will be released on February 8, 2022. It has it all: free-to-play, cross-progression, and cross-play.

A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay reveal trailer

For the few moments of light in this gameplay reveal, the sequel to the surprise hit A Plague Tale: Innocence appears to be even darker. We are officially going to lose it if anything happens to Amicia or Hugo.

Dying Light 2 cinematic trailer

A new cinematic trailer for Dying Light 2, which will be released in February 2022, has been released. There's parkour, zombies, and a fantastic song ("Where Is My Mind").

CrossfireX release date trailer

Crossfire X has a release date of February 10, 2022, as well as a nice gameplay trailer showcasing the shooter's tense action. CrossfireX will feature two single-player campaigns in addition to multiplayer action.

Bloodhunt gameplay trailer

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, a vampy take on the battle royale genre, has a release date. It'll be released in the spring of 2022.

Star Trek Resurgence reveal trailer

Former Telltale developers are working on a Star Trek game set after The Next Generation. Once spring 2022 arrives, you can count us in. As First Officer Jara Rydek and engineer Carter Diaz try to solve a mystery before war breaks out, you'll put on their uniforms.

GTFO 1.0 release trailer

GTFO, a survival horror co-op game, is no longer in early access after two years. You can play it right now, but it's quite frightening, so start with the light on.

Synced: Off-Planet gameplay trailer

This gameplay trailer introduces the Nanos, which are machines that have a knack for assembling themselves from metal bits and assisting you in combat.

Elden Ring cinematic trailer

In this latest trailer for Elden Ring, we get the rarest of treats: outright, upfront exposition about the plot of a FromSoftware game. Don't worry, there's not a lot of it - just enough to make you nervous about what's about to happen.

ARC Raiders reveal trailer

The developers behind Battlefield and Star Wars: Battlefront have released ARC Raiders, a free-to-play co-op shooter. The trailer features an iconic Robyn song ('Dancing on My Own') and depicts a group of Raiders defending their home from ARC, or mechanised aliens. It's all very relaxing.

The Matrix Awakens reveal trailer

At the end of The Game Awards, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss appeared to give a new look at The Matrix Resurrection and announce an Unreal Engine 5 Experience. The Matrix Awakens is now available for download on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and we promise you'll be blown away.

