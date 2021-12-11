Among Us is Getting a VR Version for PlayStation, SteamVR and Meta Quest VR; Read More

A virtual reality adaptation of Among Us is in the pipeline. The project was announced at the Game Awards by Studio Innersloth, and it's more than a port: Among Us VR is a standalone first-person experience that keeps true to the original's concept. Its developers have released multiple improvements in the last few months, including additional maps, anonymous voting, and other features. The game was even released on the Nintendo Switch late last year. Among Us is a multiplayer online game that has been around for quite some time. However, it was only in the years 2020 and 2021 that it became popular among online streamers and players all around the world.

Among Us Coming to VR

Among Us is transitioning from a 2D to a first-person, 3D experience that places players in the heart of the Skeld while retaining the basic mechanics they adore, according to the developers. It will have online multiplayer for 4-10 players, just like the original Among Us.

The developers of Among Us VR, Schell Games, said the game's release date "would be disclosed at a later date" after the announcement. It will, however, be available for SteamVR and Oculus Quest 2 (Meta Quest 2, now). Schell Games and Robot Teddy are also working on the project with Innersloth.

This new 3D adventure will immerse you and our shady space beans in the heart of the Skeld, along with all of the familiar teamwork and betrayal mechanics. Of course, the multiplayer experience will be supported in the VR edition as well! Players can now convene an emergency meeting in real-time. The fact that you will now be travelling around the game from a first-person perspective makes it more intriguing and demanding at the same time. The players who own any virtual reality headset can get ready for some multiplayer fun with Among Us, which is expected to arrive early next year.

However, no information regarding the maps and features that will be available in the VR version is available. Since the trailer just shows the Skeld, it's difficult to say how up to date the game will be when it is released.

