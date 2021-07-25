Are Indian esports players safe from injuries; what should they do to improve health

Gaming in India has gradually seen a boom in the past couple of years and it seems that gaming has become a career choice for many. The 2020 pandemic saw a humongous influx of esports players and gaming content creators. Seated and playing from the comfort of their homes, esports careers are assumed to be safer than on-ground sports.

While of course, the chances of getting hurt on-ground are higher, the factors that leave an esports player injured cannot be neglected. As a gamer, I spend long hours gaming anywhere between 5-10 hours playing. Many professional gamers play live streaming content and games online. Some even play up to 20+ hours straight. This definitely takes a huge toll on the health of the gamer, albeit silently.

How gamers should take care of their health

With migraine attacks, back problems, neck and forearm injuries, and just general posture correction at large, many gamers often forget to pay attention to their health. To combat this, gamers should invest some time to rejuvenate by taking breaks in-between the sessions, practising muscle movement exercises, and most importantly fixing their sleep cycles. Most of the gamers prefer late night long hour gaming, which disrupted their sleep cycle.

Earlier this year a renowned 'Call of Duty' gamer ZooMaa announced his retirement from professional gaming at the age of 25 because of a thumb injury. And this is not shocking, as it is meant to be if gamers don’t play responsibly and follow a fit gaming schedule.

The esports industry is growing exponentially in India, especially after the COVID-19 lockdown last year. And with more and more aspiring gamers choosing esports as their career, we believe now is the time for esports organizations and federations to come together and create awareness about fit online/mobile gaming lifestyle before we lose many great gamers because of their physical and mental injuries.