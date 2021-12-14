Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok DLC Announced and Making Debut in March 2022

Assassin's Creed is one of Ubisoft’s most celebrated video games and Ubisoft has announced the game's next major addition. Dawn of Ragnarök is the new DLC of Assassin's Creed Valhalla as an expansion pack, which will be available for purchase separately. The most recent DLC is the game's second year of post-launch support. Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories involving Eivor and Kassandra have also been announced by Ubisoft. The first cross-game project in the Assassin's Creed franchise, The Crossover Stories, will be accessible in two parts.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok

On March 10, 2022, Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok, the latest extension to the Viking adventure, will be released. Ubisoft has said that the forthcoming update will have roughly 35 hours of gameplay and a new location that is one-third the size of England. In the upcoming DLC Dawn of Ragnarok, Eivor must accept their destiny as Odin, the Norse god of combat and knowledge, as they fight to save Svartalfheim, the ruined dwarven kingdom, and their son Baldr from the hands of the fire giant Surtr. Players who assume the role of Odin will earn new abilities, including the ability to transform into a raven and imbue their equipment with magical effects. Players will also be able to test out Valkyries' tasks as part of the DLC. This new feature allows you to compete in an arena against both old and new foes. When you begin these treks, you will have the option of increasing the difficulty in order to win higher rewards.

Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories, a new "cross-game initiative" by Ubisoft, will examine the ties between the heroes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Odyssey. A Fated Encounter in Valhalla and Those Who Are Treasured in Odyssey will each receive a new "narrative," which will be available for free to owners of the original games.

The Dawn of Rangraök expansion pack for Assassin's Creed Valhalla is already available for pre-order on the official website. The cost of the expansion pack varies depending on the platform. The DLC is available for Rs. 3,349 on the Microsoft Store in India for Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S customers, and Rs. 3,300 on the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 users. For PC users, it costs Rs. 1,999 on the Epic Games Store. Subscribers to Ubisoft+ on PC will get free access to the DLC as part of their membership. The DLC costs $39.99 on Ubisoft's official shop (roughly Rs. 3,000).

Players who buy the DLC between December 13 and April 9, 2022, will get the Twilight Pack in addition to immediate access to the game, according to Ubisoft. It's worth noting that only the digital edition offers immediate access.