Asus ROG Academy Season 4 is back to discover the best esports players in India; How to Apply

The Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) is back with another season of ROG Academy as it brings season 4 of it. After successfully concluding all the previous seasons of ROG Academy with more than 5500 entries from across the country. Asus aims to pave the way for the next generation of budding gamers and eSports enthusiasts, as it begins ROG Academy season 4, which will continue to focus on Valorant like season three, given its high popularity in the country among all the esports players. According to the company, the registrations for the fourth season commence today, 20th December 2021, and will go on till 31st December 2021. Let’s have a closer look at the event.

Asus provides esports players the ROG Academy platform that makes esports a reality for them. As per the company, with necessary resources, mentorship, and training from industry experts in the esports circuit, Asus aims to elevate the experience of the emerging esport players and contribute towards the development of the current esport ecosystem in India.

ROG season 4 will allow esports players to take their gameplay to its prime with evolved skillset and learning. It will focus on every aspect of the esports title, including meticulous studies of the maps, assessing the opponents, building team synergy, identifying the drawbacks and strengths of each member, and more.

The company is also going to equip the participants with the necessary gear and products such as tournament-ready gaming equipment and first-in-class high-quality technology. ROG Academy is prudently designed to mentor potential professional esport players to excel and boost career opportunities in the field of esports.

Asus will also conduct ROG Master Class sessions for all ROG Academy season 3 players which provides them an exclusive opportunity to interact with veteran players and content creators such as Shobith Rai, popularly known as Tbone in the gaming community and one of India's top Valorant squads, Velocity Gaming.

ROG Academy

Just in case you don’t know, Asus ROG Academy is a year-long program. It’s divided into four sessions as per the quarter. This season, the curriculum is designed in partnership with AFK Gaming, one of India’s top media portals and gaming agencies.

The experts will shortlist the team and players who are going to be a part of an extensive selection process divided into different phases. This will culminate into 6 selected players becoming part of a 3-month long program designed to familiarize the players with the various aspects of gameplay at eminent levels to master the techniques of teamwork, communication, analyzing the opponents, tracking improvement, agent selection, and skillsets, map breakdown and more.

ROG Academy Rewards

The fourth season of the ROG Academy will witness “Valorant” as the official title to discover India's most talented players. The panelists will consist of a representative from Asus ROG, partners, and Valorant. Asus ROG will be providing the whole team Ex-Gratia of Rs 100,000 price to all the final 6 players once they complete their 3-month training successfully. The players will also receive monetary compensation of Rs 15,000 as a stipend on monthly basis during the training. Also, the 6 players will continue to represent the brand for additional 3 months while participating in any tournaments or events post completing 3 months training program successfully.

How to Apply for ROG Academy