ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 Laptop May Come with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX & NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti; New Leaks Suggests

It seems like Asus is working on a new flagship laptop, in a recent leak, MyLaptopGuide has obtained information about ASUS's flagship ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 laptop, which features an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

The Taiwanese PC manufacturer intends to offer Ryzen 6000 series processors in its next high-end gaming laptops. This includes the previously leaked ROG Strix Scar 15, which also comes with a Ryzen 6000 series CPU. The latest leak has disclosed critical details about the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 gaming laptop. According to MyLaptopGuide, the laptop will be released with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HZ processor and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti GPU to provide a top-tier gaming experience.

Asus Rog Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 Laptop Expected Specifications

The AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU from the Rembrandt-H family powers the high-end ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 laptop. This CPU has 8 Zen 3+ cores and 16 threads and is built on the brand new 6nm manufacturing technology. The clock speeds have not been disclosed, although they are expected to be greater than those currently available on the Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU. The CPUs will also contain inbuilt RDNA 2 (Navi 2x) graphics chips, though we don't have any specifics yet.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be based on the new Ampere GA103 GPU SKU and will have a TDP of 150W to 200W. The card is stated to be available in both regular and Max-Q configurations, with 58 computing units totalling 7424 CUDA cores and a clock speed of 1395 MHz. The GPU also has 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, which is anticipated to operate at 12 Gbps on a 256-bit interface. Another feature of the laptop is its 32 GB of memory. The desktop RTX 3080 will still have 17 per cent more cores, and the GPU itself appears to have some major optimizations for faster frequency and efficiency management.

Additional specifications include DDR5-4800 memory compatibility up to 48 GB and PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage up to 8 TB. It will be the first AMD-powered laptop with DDR5 and PCIe Gen 4 support, competing with Intel's Alder Lake-P CPU series. The laptop will have a 16-inch FHD screen with a refresh rate of 300 Hz. An official announcement is expected at CES 2022.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.