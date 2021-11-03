Battlefield 2042 pre-load dates leak for PS5 and PS4

The pre-load dates for Battlefield 2042 appear to have leaked early, revealing when PlayStation players can begin preparing their systems for the next chapter of the Battlefield series.

Select players will be able to begin their Battlefield 2042 pre-load as early as next week, according to the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account.

According to the account, players who pre-purchase the game's Gold and Ultimate editions will be able to begin their Battlefield 2042 pre-load on November 10, while standard edition owners will have to wait until November 17 - two days before the November 19 release date.

Owners of Gold and Ultimate will have early access to the game, so they should begin pre-loading earlier as well.

And in the meantime, EA Play subscribers will be able to begin their limited-time early access trial on November 12, though pre-loads will not be available.

Earlier EA had announced that players who purchase the standard digital edition of Battlefield 2042 will be able to upgrade for free from the PS4 or Xbox One to the new-gen PS5 or Xbox Series X/S versions. This is a departure from EA's previous policy, which required players to own the more expensive Gold Edition in order to be eligible for an upgrade.

This means that anyone who buys Battlefield 2042 digitally on either platform is guaranteed a PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S version at any time.

Battlefield 2042's standard digital edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S now includes EA's 'dual entitlement' feature, which means it includes both generations of the game.

EA has only announced this feature for the digital version of Battlefield 2042 so far, and it appears that physical copies of the game will not include the dual entitlement new-gen upgrade, at least for the time being.