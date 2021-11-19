Battlefield 2042 Update which addresses the infamous Rubber Banding issue and few others Is Now Live

The latest update for Battlefield 2042 is now available, and it appears to address a number of critical issues that players have been experiencing during the game's early access period.

Among the most significant changes are server-side improvements that should reduce instances of rubber-banding, which were common in later rounds of All-Out Warfare modes. When playing on the Breakaway map, the update also reduces stuttering.

Some new notable changes include renaming a troublesome Boris skin, a fix for allied player names not displaying correctly, and more. It also reactivates the Prox Sensor gadget, which was temporarily disabled in order to improve server performance.

According to a blog post by Battlefield community manager Adam Freeman, the update is just the first of three planned for the game in the next 30 days.

"In the coming weeks, we'll have more to share around further upcoming fixes," Freeman writes in the blog. "Over the next 30 days, we're presently scheduled to release two further updates, with our next update delivering more fixes and improvements that we've identified during this first week of early access, and a large and more substantial update following after that."

Battlefield 2042's early access launch was overshadowed by a slew of bugs and server issues, including the now-famous "unable to load persistence data error." Updates released earlier this week re-enabled specialist Dozer's signature ability, as well as changes to the game's Breakthrough gametype to help the attacking side stay in the fight for longer. Battlefield 2042 will be available to all players on November 19. The full patch notes for the game's most recent update can be found below.

Battlefield 2042 Update 0.2.1 official Patch Notes