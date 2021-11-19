Battlefield 2042 Update which addresses the infamous Rubber Banding issue and few others Is Now Live
The latest update for Battlefield 2042 is now available, and it appears to address a number of critical issues that players have been experiencing during the game's early access period.
Among the most significant changes are server-side improvements that should reduce instances of rubber-banding, which were common in later rounds of All-Out Warfare modes. When playing on the Breakaway map, the update also reduces stuttering.
Some new notable changes include renaming a troublesome Boris skin, a fix for allied player names not displaying correctly, and more. It also reactivates the Prox Sensor gadget, which was temporarily disabled in order to improve server performance.
According to a blog post by Battlefield community manager Adam Freeman, the update is just the first of three planned for the game in the next 30 days.
"In the coming weeks, we'll have more to share around further upcoming fixes," Freeman writes in the blog. "Over the next 30 days, we're presently scheduled to release two further updates, with our next update delivering more fixes and improvements that we've identified during this first week of early access, and a large and more substantial update following after that."
Battlefield 2042's early access launch was overshadowed by a slew of bugs and server issues, including the now-famous "unable to load persistence data error." Updates released earlier this week re-enabled specialist Dozer's signature ability, as well as changes to the game's Breakthrough gametype to help the attacking side stay in the fight for longer. Battlefield 2042 will be available to all players on November 19. The full patch notes for the game's most recent update can be found below.
Battlefield 2042 Update 0.2.1 official Patch Notes
- Fixes, Changes, and Improvements
- Implemented Server Side upgrades that are targeted at reducing instances of Rubber Banding, often experienced in the later part of a round in All-Out Warfare modes.
- Significantly reduced instances of stuttering when playing on Breakaway. If the Silo’s are destroyed, it should no longer reduce performance on the server.
- A note that we are continuing to investigate similar occurrences that have been reported to us on other maps.
- When looking at allies on your team, their names will now correctly display.
- Adjusted the animations for Falck during the End of Round sequence to ensure that she is displayed correctly.
- Updated a skin earnable for Boris via Mastery Progression with a new name: Gator.
- Ensured that TDM Rounds in Battlefield Portal always start with Random Deploy set as active. We observed that this sometimes wasn’t active when moving from round to round, but have now fixed this.
- Applied a set of measures that ensure the correct number of AI spawn in Custom Battlefield Portal modes using the Free for All preset.
- PC Only - Enabled Specialist Selection in Hazard Zone via mouse interaction, removing the need to lock in your selection with the Spacebar.
- Fixed a rare occurrence in Hazard Zone that would sometimes cause the End of Round flow to not activate correctly, ensuring that the correct amount of bonus XP was awarded.
- Repaired an issue found in Hazard Zone that could cause players to be shown on the Map when they were not visible, or spotted.
- Provided a fix for Hazard Zone players who were not seeing their Extraction Streaks updating correctly.