Battlegrounds Mobile India Android is sending data to China: Report

Krafton has recently made Battleground Mobile India available for beta testing in India and it seems that the game is again surrounded by controversies. According to the latest report, BGMI is sending Android mobile data to Chinese servers. A report from IGN India suggests that the data of the Indian users are sent and received by the Battleground Mobile India APK from China Mobile Communications servers in Beijing.

Is Battleground Mobile India sending data to China?

The report suggests that these results can be achieved by installing the data packet sniffer app on your Android smartphone. You can install the app and check which servers your device is communicating with while playing Battleground Mobile India. Folks at IGN India have set a log of all the servers which are communicating with the online multiplayer mobile game. The report suggests that they have spotted one of the servers in the log which confirmed that it has been run by China Mobile Communication Corporation. Just in case you don’t know, China Mobile Communication Corporation is a China-based company server.

Further, the report also claims that the “Battlegrounds Mobile India also pings a Tencent server in Beijing when booting the game up.”

Battleground Mobile India’s terms of services claim that the personal information of the player will be secured and stored on servers of India and Singapore. However, if you read it closer than you will get to know that the company has also mentioned that the data can be “transfer your data to other countries” to meet “legal requirements”. Recently Krafton claims that the privacy and security of the Indian players' data is the top priority.

Back in 2020 when the Indian Government banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite along with 117 apps Krafton wanted to work with the government. The company has also cut ties with Tencent and committed to investing USD 100 million in the country. Currently, the game title is back in the spotlight and it’s a hot topic for everyone to discuss. Let’s see how Krafton is going to deal with the new controversy.

