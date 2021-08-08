Battlegrounds Mobile India announced rewards for players who faced Daily Special Bundle purchase error

Battlegrounds Mobile India players have recently noted that they are facing some issues while purchasing Daily Special Bundle from July 13th to July 16th. To compensate for the inconvenience, the game developers have decided to provide some rewards to the players. The company has shared the details on its official website and the rewards have already started appearing for all. The gaming enthusiasts reported about the issues just after the new season update. The update brought an array of new features and bugs as well. Let’s have a look at the rewards offered by Krafton.

“Dear BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA fans,

We would like to provide you with the rewards for those who experience the Daily Special Bundle purchase error we notified you previously on July 14,” reads the official website.

Krafton shares the details about the rewards on its official website. As per the announcement the users who faced issues with the Daily Special Bundle purchase error between July 13th and July 16th will now receive rewards. Krafton has categorized the rewards under “Those who purchased less than 5 times” and “Those who purchased more than 5 times.”

The player who purchased less than 5 times is entitled to receive 8UC, One Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, and five Silver for one purchase. In case you purchase more than one, for example, you made three purchases then you will receive 24UC, three Crate Coupon Scrap, and 15 Silver.

The ones who purchase more than five will also get the above-mentioned rewards along with a Fortune Pack. However, in this case, the player will get one less set of rewards. So if you made seven purchases then you will get six sets of rewards.

“Those who purchased less than 5 times

3 items per purchase (8 UC, 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 5 Silver)

ex) 1 purchase : 1x <8 UC, 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 5 Silver>

ex) 3 purchase : 3x <8 UC, 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 5 Silver>

Those who purchased more than 5 times

If you purchased # times, #-1 x (8 UC, 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 5 Silver) + 1 Fortune Pack

ex) 5 purchase : 4x <8 UC, 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 5 Silver> + 1 Fortune Pack

ex) 8 purchase : 7x <8 UC, 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 5 Silver> + 1 Fortune Pack,” reads the official website.

Meanwhile, Battleground Mobile India has also announced rewards for 50 million downloads and the company is calling it 50M Download Rewards. The player will be rewarded at 48 million 49 million and 50 million which includes three Supply Coupon Crate Scrap, three Classic Coupon Crate Scrap, and Galaxy Messenger Set outfit.