  1. Home
  2. tech

Battlegrounds Mobile India early-access now available for everyone: Here’s how to download 

Krafton has made the Battlegrounds Mobile India available for early access for everyone who has to pre-register the game.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: June 18, 2021 07:03 pm
Battleground Mobile India, Gaming, News Battlegrounds Mobile India early-access now available for everyone: Here’s how to download 
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most awaited games in India which is a revamped version of the original PUBG Mobile. On June 17th the developers rolled out the beta version of the game for some selected users who have opted for pre-registration for BGMI. However, today the company has made the game title available for early access for everyone who has to pre-register the game, this means now all the gaming enthusiasts are going to enjoy the early access before the actual rollout. Let’s have a closer look at the process of downloading the game from Google Play and enjoy the gameplay. 

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available for all 

Krafton allows the user to download the game under the Beta testing program and users have to opt for it to download the game. Once you opt for the beta testing you will be able to download the game on your smartphone. To enrol yourself in the beta testing you need to click this link. Make sure you’re registering for the program with the same Gmail ID which you’re using on the Google Play store. Now you can head to the Play store and download the game.  

We have tried playing the game in the beta version and all the links to download the game are working perfectly. Once you enter the game you can see a 618MB download, so make sure you have enough storage on your phone. The developer has made it very prominent that it's a virtual world game and alongside, there are instructions for players to take breaks during the gameplay. 

The game developers have added an array of new bundle rewards for the early access members., which includes Supply Crate Coupon, 2x EXP Cards and 2x BP Cards. During my gameplay, I have witnessed some here and there changes with the Erangle map. By changes I mean the developers have added new buildings and places for a better ambush, which has impressed me a lot. To make the game less violent the developers have replaced the red blood splash with green. 

How to download and play Battlegrounds Mobile India?
Krafton allows the user to download the game under the Beta testing program.
File size of Battlegrounds Mobile India?
Battlegrounds Mobile India is 1.80GB file and you need to update the game as well which require 600MBs.
Battlegrounds Mobile India early access reward?
New bundle rewards for the early access members., which includes Supply Crate Coupon, 2x EXP Cards and 2x BP Cards

Credits :Battlegrounds Mobile India, Instagram

You may like these
Customize your Xbox Wireless Controller with Xbox Design Lab: Everything you need to know
Microsoft's xCloud service will allow older Xbox console users to play new games
Now Play GTA V on your mobile phone. Find out how
Microsoft launches Xbox Cloud Gaming beta services for iPhones, iPads & PCs. AKA, Netflix of Gaming World
Realme GT 5G India launch set before Diwali, Realme laptops coming later
LG may sell iPhones and other Apple products at its stores in Korea after exiting smartphone business