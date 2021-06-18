Battlegrounds Mobile India early-access now available for everyone: Here’s how to download 

Krafton has made the Battlegrounds Mobile India available for early access for everyone who has to pre-register the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most awaited games in India which is a revamped version of the original PUBG Mobile. On June 17th the developers rolled out the beta version of the game for some selected users who have opted for pre-registration for BGMI. However, today the company has made the game title available for early access for everyone who has to pre-register the game, this means now all the gaming enthusiasts are going to enjoy the early access before the actual rollout. Let’s have a closer look at the process of downloading the game from Google Play and enjoy the gameplay.

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available for all

Krafton allows the user to download the game under the Beta testing program and users have to opt for it to download the game. Once you opt for the beta testing you will be able to download the game on your smartphone. To enrol yourself in the beta testing you need to click this link. Make sure you’re registering for the program with the same Gmail ID which you’re using on the Google Play store. Now you can head to the Play store and download the game.

We have tried playing the game in the beta version and all the links to download the game are working perfectly. Once you enter the game you can see a 618MB download, so make sure you have enough storage on your phone. The developer has made it very prominent that it's a virtual world game and alongside, there are instructions for players to take breaks during the gameplay.

The game developers have added an array of new bundle rewards for the early access members., which includes Supply Crate Coupon, 2x EXP Cards and 2x BP Cards. During my gameplay, I have witnessed some here and there changes with the Erangle map. By changes I mean the developers have added new buildings and places for a better ambush, which has impressed me a lot. To make the game less violent the developers have replaced the red blood splash with green.

