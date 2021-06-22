Battlegrounds Mobile India is not sharing data with Chinese servers, report

Battlegrounds Mobile India game title was not sharing any data with China servers and it was just a glitch. All you need to know.

Battleground Mobile India has recently made available for early access and it seems that the game is already surrounded by controversies. Yesterday a report from IGN India claimed that BGMI is sharing the data of Indian users with China servers and this was a big concern for Krafton because this was the only reason behind the PUBG Mobile ban in the country. However, the latest report from IGN India confirmed that the game title was not sharing any data with China servers and it was just a glitch.

Krafton not sharing BGMI data with China

Krafton has released a small update that fixes the issue and confirms that the data is secure on India based servers and Singapore servers. The game developers have rolled out an automated update that is going to kick off when you launch the game. Once the update is done the game will restart and you need to again login to your account.

After the update, you can run a packet sniffer while playing the Battleground Mobile India on your Android device and check whether it is communicating with the Chinese servers or not. The report claims that they haven’t noticed a single Chinese server pinging while playing the entire battleground match, which means that the bug is fixed now and the game is secure.

It seems that the packet sniffer was shown Chinese servers because of the account migration feature that is enabled by the developers of the game. This will help users to retrieve their PUBG Mobile account which is supposed to be saved on Chinese servers. Krafton is not ready to take any risk this time and instantly reacted to the issue by rolling out the solution.

This could be a big relief for the BGMI fans who were worried about the ban. Meanwhile, CAIT has written a letter to Union IT & Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad requesting a ban on Battleground Mobile India. Let’s see what Krafton is going to do to avoid getting banned again.

