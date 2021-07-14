Battlegrounds Mobile India new season brings Tesla Gigafactory, self-driven trucks, and more

Krafton announced its partnership with Tesla and decided to add the Gigafactory to the Erangel map. Here is the complete list of additions that come with BGMI Season 20.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is not missing any chance for making headlines for the last month. The game developers are not ready to stop any time soon as they are introducing new stuff to the gameplay. The online multiplayer game was launched on July 2 and today the game has released its Season 20 which comes with a lot of new additions, UI changes, skins, and a lot more. The most important addition to the new season is the inclusion of the Tesla Gigafactory in the game. Krafton announced its partnership with Tesla and decided to add the Gigafactory to the Erangel map. Here is the complete list of additions that come with BGMI Season 20.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20 update



The BGMI version 1.5.0 update comes with a new MG3 light machine gun which has replaced the M249 in the supply crate. With MG3 you can attach up to 6X scope and it uses 7.62 ammo. Moreover, it can hold up to 75 bullets in a single magazine which means a half-round fire will be enough for taking down the enemy. The game developers have also added healing consumables that can be used from the trajectory slot.



Besides, the new update also brings six new locations to the Erangel map along with the new Mission Ignition mode. The new model also includes new automatic Hyperlines which will allow players to transport from one part to another. The game developers have also made some tweaks to the gyroscope sensitivity settings now you can adjust it as per your requirements. Moreover, the player can also customize the sensitivity of guns from the improved settings.





With the update, Krafton has also included Sand Bottle Exchange, a free event that will allow players to complete challenges to earn Sand Bottle and swipe them for rewards. The company has added new events like Damage Missions, Movement Missions, and new Mission Ignition events. Royale Pass has always been a part of new season updates and this time as well Krafton has added the new Royal Pass and the new monthly system is known as RPM1. Each Royale Pass will be valid for 30 days and it will cost you UC 300.

As mentioned above the Erangel map has received some important changes like the inclusion of the Tesla Gigafactory. You can find the manufacturing plans in four fixed locations which you need to figure out on your own. You can enter the factory and watch the production line of the Tesla Model Y from start to finish. Players can also get their hands on the new cars and also get the chance to take a ride on Tesla’s self-driven trucks on the rural roads of Erangel.

