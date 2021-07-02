Battlegrounds Mobile India officially goes live for all; Here’s how to download BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has finally gone official in India and starting today the game developers have made it available for download on Google Play Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has finally gone official in India and starting today the game developers have made it available for download on Google Play Store. Now you needn’t have to enrol with the beta testing program as the stable version is finally out for all. Krafton released the early access on June 18 and on July 2nd the stable version was announced for everyone. Early access users can head to the Google Play store and update to the stable version of the game, you need to install an update of 137MB. Do note that the game is yet to roll out for iOS devices and the company has chosen to keep quiet about it.

The launch of the game also brings new rewards and events. According to the company, more than 10 million users have already downloaded the game in the country and Krafton is offering a new customer as a reward to all the players. Here’s how to download BGMI.

How to download the full version of BGMI

First, you need to head to the Google Play Store.

On the search bar type Battlegrounds Mobile India.

You can see an install button instead of pre-registration.

Hit the Install button.

Once the game is installed click on the play button and start playing.

Alongside, the game developers have also announced a list of events and rewards to celebrate the official launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The India Ka Battlegrounds event offers an array of rewards that includes a permanent purple costume. Players will also get supply crate coupons on sign-up. 1 million downloads, 5 million downloads, and 10 million downloads.

“On the special milestone of reaching 1M, 5M and 10M downloads, exclusive gifts have been sent to players’ event center including the Constable Set, including everyone who downloads the game. The key events for the Launch Week include Friends For Life, Journey to the TOP and various exchange events, where multiple achievements reward players with different gifts,” read the official forum.

