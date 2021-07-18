Battlegrounds Mobile India players facing issues after Season 20 update; here’s how to solve

Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally made its way to India and the game has recently crossed 34 million downloads on Google Play Store. Krafton has recently conducted an esports tournament for popular teams and now it's gearing up for the upcoming open-to-all esports tournament. The game developers have recently released Season 20 for all, which comes with a series of new additions to the gameplay but it has also brought some bugs which cause issues. According to a recent report, some Indian gaming enthusiasts are facing issues while obtaining unicorn-set outfits, a login reward, UC purchases, and more. Let’s have a closer look.

Battlegrounds Mobile India issues after new update

Krafton released the first-ever update for BGMI at the start of this week. The 1.5.0 update comes with a host of new additions like new weapon skins, Tesla collaboration, new features, and more. However, with the new update players have also witnessed new issues like getting stuck at the loading screen when they are using Unicorn-set outfits. It seems that the company has acknowledged the issue and is working on the fix, so we can expect the fix to come soon to resolve the issues. But if you don’t want to wait till the fix arrives then avoid the Unicorn-set outfits while playing BGMI.

Going with the previous reports, some gaming enthusiasts were facing issues with the in-game currency purchase. According to the users they have witnessed error messages and are unable to claim UC after purchase. Krafton announced that there is no fix for this and users have to head to the in-game customer care to report the issue. You can head to the settings option, then click on Basic, and head to the customer service section to report the issue.

Meanwhile, Krafton has also listed some more issues on its tracking page that includes;

- Not able to adjust Sprint button in controls settings

> Fixed through a patch

- Not able to adjust Shoulder Aim button in controls settings

> Fixed through a patch

- Unable to proceed to on-going events through Mini Ray TV

- Not able to adjust sensitivity when used the x6, x8 scope with lower magnification

> Fixed through a patch

- UC not being claimed intermittently after purchase

- Not able to claim intermittently rewards from Daily Special Bundle

- Moving to a wrong page when using Supply Medal claimed from Advanced Supplies Crate