Battlegrounds Mobile India released on the iOS platform; Here’s how to download

Krafton has officially released the most awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on the iOS platform. The iOS version of the game arrives after a month of release on the Android platform. The game developers have confirmed the maintenance schedule for the iOS version of BGMI. Let’s have a closer look at the details of the BGMI iOS version and how to download it.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on an iOS device

Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally available on the Apple App Store for download. You can search for the game in the search bar, and easily download it. You can also click this link to directly land on the app page. On this page, you need to tap on Get and use your Apple ID credentials or Face ID to install the game. The game comes with a file size of 1.9GB and it’s compatible with iOS 11.0 or above. Krafton has also confirmed that some users will also face difficulty in logging in due to the ongoing maintenance. However, the site maintenance is said to end by 8:30 IST.

"The esports fraternity was waiting for BGMI to be available on iOS. The roaring success of the multiplayer battle royale game with close to 50 million downloads showcases the positive response the exclusive game receives in India. Now that it is available to iOS users too, the esports segment expects to witness more esports enthusiasts joining the growing industry and more gaming content creators coming along the way. Trinity has been leading and supporting the young and dynamic talents growing in the space of esports, and we can foresee some big changes happening in the participation coming along with the BGMI iOS version," says Abhishek Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Trinity Gaming, India.

“Adding yet another feather to its cap, the exclusive battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India will now be available on iOS. The move will lead to a substantial increase in the userbase and we can envision that the gaming community will thrive. We'll also be looking into adding BGMI to our flagship tournament All India Esports league(AIEL) which will be launched very soon. At Ultimate Battle, BGMI was introduced on our esports platform a month back just after its launch. We witnessed great player participation with a noticeable spike in engagement rate around this battle royale game,” as per Tarun Gupta, Founder, Ultimate Battle.

As the game has already crossed the 50 million downloads mark, this launch will further fuel the esports ecosystem in India. More players in BGMI means more exciting actions in the esports arena.