Battlegrounds Mobile India’s first-ever open-to-all esports tournament confirmed

There is doubt about the popularity of battle royale games in India and in the last couple of years the Indian gaming scenario has also boomed thanks to esports leagues and tournaments. Krafton has recently launched the Battleground Mobile India (aka PUBG Mobile) for everyone and weeks later it has also announced the first-ever BGMI esports tournament called the Launch Party event. However, it doesn’t make a lot of gamers happy as the tournament was only for selected teams. But it seems that Krafton has something more for gaming enthusiasts. In the latest development, the game developers have teased the arrival of its first-ever open to all BGMI esports tournament which is slated to go live on July 15th.

Yes! You read it correctly, the company has officially announced the dates of the upcoming esports tournament. The developers have also released a poster image and teaser video suggesting gaming enthusiasts get ready for the matches. However, the company is yet to reveal much about the upcoming event. We can safely expect the company to release more information about the tournament on its official website.

It seems that Krafton’s India team is currently busy with the ongoing Lunch Party event and today is the last day of the event. Team IND has already made it clear that they are here to win the tournament. Team IND has shown their potential by winning all three matches of day 1. It seems that the squad of IND is playing strategically well and becoming a big thread for others. Meanwhile, rumours also claimed that Krafton is also planning to launch BGMI for iOS users after the event gets over. Day one of the BGMI Launch Party event garnered more than 7.5 million views on YouTube that represents the craziness of the game is still there for smartphone gamers.

When is BGMI releasing on iOS devices? Popular gaming enthusiast Antaryami has shared a tweet on July 8th claiming that there is a high chance of BGMI iOS release on July 9th (today) so be ready to download the game. What is the update of the BGMI Launch Party event? Teams like Hydra, IND, Antaryami, and others played very well in all three matches. The big news is that Team IND has won all the matches with great points and it seems that they are very clear about their goal. When are the finals of the BGMI Launch Party tournament going to happen? Today is the last day of the BGMI Launch Party and the finals are going to kick off at 6 PM IST.

