Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20 releasing on July 14th; all you need to know

Season 19 is going to end on July 14th and the new season will be rolled around at the same time. The website confirmed that Season 20 will come with changes to the ranking system of the Royale Pass.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was recently released in India and the game has successfully reached more than 10 million Android users. The rebranded variant of PUBG Mobile has also conducted its first-ever esports tournament and it seems the game developers are not in a mood to stop anytime soon. The game was launched with Season 19 and now it's time for the arrival of the next season. Krafton has officially confirmed the arrival of the BGMI Season 20 with an array of new changes which includes tweaks in the ranking system, royal pass rollout, new skins, weapons, and more.



Battleground Mobile India Season Pass 20



According to the official website, Season 19 is going to end on July 14th and the new season will be rolled around at the same time. The website confirmed that Season 20 will come with changes to the ranking system of the Royale Pass. It seems the ranking will be applied as a cycle and one cycle will be the combination of three seasons. The company has already conducted the patch to apply the new ranking system for the upcoming season.

Changes in Ranking Season

- From Ranking Season 20, Cycle will be applied; 3 Seasons will be combined as 1 Cycle.

- Additional rewards can be obtained by consecutively achieving a specific tier within a Cycle.

- When a Cycle(3 Seasons combined) ends, Cycle 2 begins and will proceed as follows: C2S1 -> C2S2 -> C2S3



Season 20 will also run on a monthly basis and after a month it will be overlapped by new like old days. Krafton has confirmed that it will release a separate Royale Pass every month; the new season will arrive on July 14th at 7:30 AM IST. Season 21 will be known as M1 and the next season will be called M2.



Do note that the Royal Pass is a season item and it’s accessible until the new season arrives. Notably, both the Royal Pass level and RP will be reset once the existing Royale Pass Season 19 ends on July 14th.

Credits :Battlegrounds Mobile India

