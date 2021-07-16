  1. Home
  2. tech

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 announced; Price Pool, eligibility and more 

We have garnered all the important information regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. 
5416 reads Mumbai
BGMI, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, esports, News Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 announced; Price Pool, eligibility and more 
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally announced the launch of its upcoming open-to-all INDIA SERIES 2021 esports tournament. The company has also revealed the teaser and logo of the upcoming gaming event. In its official blog post, Krafton has listed all the details about the upcoming gaming event so if you’re interested pay some extra attention to the given information below. We have garnered all the important information regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. 

About Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021

As per the company, this is the first esports tournament hosted by Krafton for all the gaming enthusiasts, as we all know the previous one was only for top gaming teams. Krafton has announced a prize pool of Rs 1,00,00,000 for this inaugural series, which is going to take place across 3 months. It seems that the game developers are looking forward to providing the biggest platform for competitive gaming in the country. Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 will be open to residents of India only.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Prize Pool

Prizepool

Rs 1,00,00,000

First Place

Rs 50,00,000

Second Place

Rs 25,00,000

Third Place

Rs 10,00,000

Fourth Place

Rs 300,000

Fifth Place

Rs 200,000

Format of the Tournament

According to the company the registration for the esports tournament will kick off on 19th July and there will be five stages that players have to pass to conquer the final title and prize money. Here are the details about all the stages;

In-Game Qualifiers

Online Qualifiers

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Grand Finals

2nd  Aug – 8th Aug

17th Aug – 12th Sept

16th Sept – 26th Sept

30th Sep – 3rd  Oct

7th  Oct – 10th  Oct

1024 Teams Qualify

64 Teams Qualify

24 Teams Qualify

16 Teams Qualify

Champions

How to take part in BGMI Series 2021

Do note that any player living in India with a platinum account or above is eligible for taking part in in-game qualifiers. The in-game qualifiers start on 2nd August and end on 8th August. Players who have registered for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 have to play 15 matches. 

Krafton will consider their top 10 matches to calculate the score of the team. In the case of a tie, certain parameters such as finishes, survival time, accuracy, etc will be considered. Only the top 1024 teams are going to take part in the in-game qualifier. 

When Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 is going to start?
According to the company the registration for the esports tournament will kick off on 19th July and there will be five stages that players have to pass to conquer the final title and prize money.
Criteria for the in-game qualifiers for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021?
Do note that any player living in India with a platinum account or above is eligible for taking part in in-game qualifiers.
What is the prize pool of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021?
Krafton has announced a prize pool of Rs 1,00,00,000 for this inaugural series, which is going to take place across 3 months.

Credits :

You may like these
Battlegrounds Mobile India new season brings Tesla Gigafactory, self-driven trucks, and more
Battlegrounds Mobile India surpasses 34 million downloads and 16 million daily users
Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20 releasing on July 14th; all you need to know
Battlegrounds Mobile India’s first-ever open-to-all esports tournament confirmed
Krafton extended the deadline for Battlegrounds Mobile India data transfer
Battlegrounds Mobile India soon arriving on iOS devices
close