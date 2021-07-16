Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 announced; Price Pool, eligibility and more 

We have garnered all the important information regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally announced the launch of its upcoming open-to-all INDIA SERIES 2021 esports tournament. The company has also revealed the teaser and logo of the upcoming gaming event. In its official blog post, Krafton has listed all the details about the upcoming gaming event so if you’re interested pay some extra attention to the given information below. We have garnered all the important information regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

About Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021

As per the company, this is the first esports tournament hosted by Krafton for all the gaming enthusiasts, as we all know the previous one was only for top gaming teams. Krafton has announced a prize pool of Rs 1,00,00,000 for this inaugural series, which is going to take place across 3 months. It seems that the game developers are looking forward to providing the biggest platform for competitive gaming in the country. Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 will be open to residents of India only.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Prize Pool

Prizepool Rs 1,00,00,000 First Place Rs 50,00,000 Second Place Rs 25,00,000 Third Place Rs 10,00,000 Fourth Place Rs 300,000 Fifth Place Rs 200,000

Format of the Tournament

According to the company the registration for the esports tournament will kick off on 19th July and there will be five stages that players have to pass to conquer the final title and prize money. Here are the details about all the stages;

In-Game Qualifiers Online Qualifiers Quarter-Finals Semi-Finals Grand Finals 2nd Aug – 8th Aug 17th Aug – 12th Sept 16th Sept – 26th Sept 30th Sep – 3rd Oct 7th Oct – 10th Oct 1024 Teams Qualify 64 Teams Qualify 24 Teams Qualify 16 Teams Qualify Champions

How to take part in BGMI Series 2021

Do note that any player living in India with a platinum account or above is eligible for taking part in in-game qualifiers. The in-game qualifiers start on 2nd August and end on 8th August. Players who have registered for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 have to play 15 matches.

Krafton will consider their top 10 matches to calculate the score of the team. In the case of a tie, certain parameters such as finishes, survival time, accuracy, etc will be considered. Only the top 1024 teams are going to take part in the in-game qualifier.

