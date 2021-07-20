Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021; here’s how to register

Battlegrounds Mobile India has announced its first-ever open-to all esports tournament and the registration is open for all to register. Alongside the company has also confirmed the prize pool of Rs 1 Crore which is going to be distributed among the winners, runner-ups, and other title owners. The winner will take away Rs 50 lakhs as prize money. In case you’re wondering how to take part in the esports event then don’t worry we got your back. Here you will find all the necessary links and steps to get yourself registered. 

How to register for BGMI Series 2021 esports tournament 

Here are the steps which you need to follow to take part in Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021:

  • First, you need to head to the official esports website of BGMI by clicking this link.
  • Now under the registration banner click on the Register Now button. 
  • You need to fill a form that includes Team Name, Team Owner Name, Email Address, Mobile number, city, and more. 
  • Once you’re done check the terms and condition boxes and click on the Create Team button. 
  • Now you can add the details of your teammates including their BGMI IDs and confirm the registration. 

Minimum Requirements to take part in the tournament

  • Only Indian citizens currently available in India can take part in the tournament. 
  • The esports tournament is mobile-only, so the use of a tablet, emulators, triggers, and controllers are restricted. Teams will be disqualified if the developers find anyone breaking the rules. 
  • Platinum V is the minimum requirement to take part in the BGMI Series 2021. 

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Prize Pool

Prizepool

Rs 1,00,00,000

First Place

Rs 50,00,000

Second Place

Rs 25,00,000

Third Place

Rs 10,00,000

Fourth Place

Rs 300,000

Fifth Place

Rs 200,000

Important Dates

In-Game Qualifiers

Online Qualifiers

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Grand Finals

2nd  Aug – 8th Aug

17th Aug – 12th Sept

16th Sept – 26th Sept

30th Sep – 3rd  Oct

7th  Oct – 10th  Oct

1024 Teams Qualify

64 Teams Qualify

24 Teams Qualify

16 Teams Qualify

Champions

