Battlegrounds Mobile India soon arriving on iOS devices

A support page of BGMI suggests that the company is making all its efforts to release the game for iPad and iPhone. Let’s have a closer look at what the BGMI support page has to say.

Krafton has launched its most awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India officially last week but the game rolled out only for Android users leaving the suspense behind for iOS launch. Many users are still waiting for the release of the game title on iOS platforms and it seems that the company is also working in a direction to make it possible. According to a new report, a support page of BGMI suggests that the company is making all its efforts to release the game for iPad and iPhone. Let’s have a closer look at what the BGMI support page has to say.

Also Read: Battlegrounds Mobile India; How to fix frame drops and lag

BGMI coming to iOS soon



”We will keep our fans informed on further developments,” reads the official support page. “New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news.”



Citing sources familiar with the matter IGN India reported that the iOS version of the game is very important for the company. According to the source, iOS players are expected to spend more and more revenue for Krafton. Indian gaming enthusiasts prefer iPad for streaming the gameplay on Youtube and Twitch. Many popular streamers play the game on iPad because it gives them an extra edge to play the game. The company is yet to reveal anything about the release of the game but it seems that Krafton knows the importance of iOS players and we can safely expect that the game developers will release the game soon for iOS devices.



Just to let you know BGMI is available for download on the Google Play store and to play the game you will require at least a 2GB RAM phone which runs on Android 5.1.1 or above. The game comes with an array of changes and rewards. Last week the game developer announced that 10 million users in India have already downloaded the game and started playing.



"The game is going to accelerate the growth of esports and content creators in the country. The Indian flavours in the game are going to make it more adventurous, exciting and fun to play. Let's play the game and start the grind as there will be more announcements coming soon for the development of the esports ecosystem in India," says popular gamer Aaditya Sawant (a.k.a Dynamo Gaming).

What is the update size of BGMI stable version? Early access users can head to the Google Play store and update to the stable version of the game, you need to install an update of 137MB. What rewards BGMI is offering with 10 million downloads? 10 million users have already downloaded the game in the country and Krafton is offering a new customer as a reward to all the players. What are the new events added to BGMI? The game developers have announced a list of events and rewards to celebrate the official launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The India Ka Battlegrounds event offers an array of rewards that includes a permanent purple costume.

Credits :IGN India

Share your comment ×