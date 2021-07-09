Battlegrounds Mobile India tipped to launch today for iOS devices; everything you need to know

Battlegrounds Mobile India the game has recently made its way to India after a long wait but the game is still not available on iOS devices which might have disappointed a lot of users. Numerous speculations have surfaced on the web claiming that the game developers are planning to launch the game soon on iOS devices. In the latest development, two esports enthusiasts have hinted at the release date of BGMI for iPhone and iPads which might be a sigh of relief for Apple users. Let’s have a closer look at the hints provided by popular gamers Rishab Verma (aka Antaryami) and Maztern.

BGMI iOS expected launch date



Recently popular gaming enthusiast Maztern has shared a tweet suggesting that something big is going to happen with iOS. Just in case you don't know, Maxtern works closely with the BGMI team in the country and is also a participant in the ongoing Launch Party event. Backing Maztern’s information another popular gaming enthusiast Antaryami has shared a tweet on July 8th claiming that there is a high chance of BGMI iOS release on July 9th (today) so be ready to download the game. In his tweet, Antaryami mentioned that the game is releasing today but he didn’t reveal the timing.

iOS me kuchh dhamaka hone wala h — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) July 5, 2021

Today is the last day of the BGMI Launch Party and the finals are going to kick off at 6 PM IST. We can safely assume that Krafon might announce the release of the game for iOS devices after the winners are declared. We are just taking wild guesses and we recommend you to take information with a pinch of salt.

Par koi confirmation nahi hai https://t.co/WzR5NNTO9C — Antaryami (Rishabh Verma) (@antaryami_rish) July 8, 2021

BGMI Launch Party tournament update



We have closely watched the first day of the BGMI Launch Party tournament and it's glad to see that the enthusiasm in the teams to win the title was very high. Teams like Hydra, IND, Antaryami, and others played very well in all three matches. The big news is that Team IND has won all the matches with great points and it seems that they are very clear about their goal. They are making it difficult for other teams, it would be interesting to see what strategies teams are going to implement to take on one of the strongest teams in today’s final matches.

Credits :Twitter

