Battlegrounds Mobile India to Get a Lite Version Soon, Official Discord Polls Suggests

Battlegrounds Mobile India may soon receive a "Lite" version. On the official Discord channel, the creators teased that they were working on a Lite version of BGMI. Since its inception in India, BGMI has attracted a large number of players. However, other players are still waiting for the lite version of the game to be released so they may play it on their low-configuration devices.

BGMI Lite Discord Hint

Given the popularity of BGMI in India and the fact that entry-level budget devices remain one of the most popular sectors in the country, it won't be surprising if Krafton releases a Lite version. Unfortunately, no official announcement or information regarding when this variety will be available has been made. There are several reasons why Indian players could be interested in BGMI Lite, according to the poll:

I can’t play BGMI on my low-end device.

I can play BGMI, but I’ll have better frame rates and performance in Lite version on my device.

I spent money on Lite version and want to transfer my data/inventory

I like the maps and Skins in Lite version.

The poll was released on the mobile game's official Discord channel. It's possible that the creators are working on a new Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version. For those who are unaware, PUBG Mobile Lite was launched globally before PUBG Mobile was banned in India. This version of the game was created exclusively for low-cost smartphones that didn't fulfil the minimal hardware requirements for PUBG Mobile. The Lite edition could run on devices with less than 2GB of RAM and had lesser graphics.

Krafton may be working on the app's Lite version. The Lite edition of Battlegrounds Mobile India could debut by the end of December or sooner, according to popular eSports gamer Abhijeet "Ghatak" (via SportsKeeda).

Similarly to how the PUBG lite edition was developed for low-configuration handsets, the BGMI Lite version will be developed for budget-friendly smartphones with at least 1GB of RAM, 600MB of free storage, and Android 4.0.3 or later. It's unclear whether the BGMI Lite game will be released on iOS devices.

Smaller maps with 60 players were featured in the PUBG Mobile Lite version. Apart from the poll on the Discord channel, there is currently no official statement from Krafton on the BGMI Lite app.

