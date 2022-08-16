25 Best Browser Games to try in 2022

Computer games have come a long way in terms of graphics, gameplay, and other aspects over the past years. However, did you know that there are numerous web browser-based games that do not require you to buy a powerful PC or a gaming console? You can play these games anytime on your PC's web browser, whether in between your work or after your online class ends.

So, in this in-depth article, we have listed some of the best browser games that exist online. You can either play some of them alone, while others support multiplayer gameplays.

Now, without further intro talks, let's get into the list of the best browser games to play online in 2022.

25 Best Browser Games to play in 2022

Price - Free

Browsers - Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge

As the name suggests, Wordle is a browser-based word-guessing title that requires players to guess the right five-letter word that is assigned for the day, and it is the same for all the players in the world. However, it is worth mentioning that the game only provides a single word for the day and once you guess it correctly, you will have to wait for the next day for the title to assign the next word.

Now, amidst the pandemic, Wordle became quite popular amongst Twitteratis and on other social media platforms due to its fun, guessing factor. So, if you like physical word games like Scrabble, you should definitely try out Wordle.

Price - Free

Browsers - Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge

Remember the iconic mobile game "Snakes"? Slither.io is a similar browser game that will keep you hooked for some time as you slither around a black canvas filled with innumerable colorful dots. As a worm, you will need to eat the colorful dots to grow in size, though it is worth mentioning that other players on your server will not be kind to your worm. And that makes it a pretty challenging game, despite its simple concept.

As for controls, it is a fairly simple game that requires you to move your cursor to control the direction of your worm. You can also left-click to increase the speed of your worm to eat the bigger dots faster than the other worms on the server.

Price - Free

Browsers - Chrome, Safari, Edge, Firefox

QWOP is a unique browser game that looks simple. However, when I say it is one of the hardest games that I have played, I won't be lying! In the game, your controls are, as the name suggests, Q, W, O, and P keys on your keyboard that controls the movement of the in-game avatar's thighs and calves. The objective is to make him run a 100-meter sprint using controlled movements and get the best score. You can check out QWOP from the link above for yourself and let us know your best score in the comments below.

Price - Free

Browsers - Edge, Chrome

Freeciv-Web is a free, strategy-based game that you can play in your browser anytime you are free and bored. You can play the title's single-player mode or start a multiplayer campaign with your friends. Although I am not good at it, maybe you will like it. So, be sure to give it a try.

Price - Free

Browsers - Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari

Surprised to see the uber-popular name on this list? Well, if you are a fan of the epic fantasy novel-based series, the Game of Thrones officially-licensed browser game is just the thing for you. In this game, you will be able to nurture your own dragons, control your favorite character, lead your army into battles, and experience the universe masterfully created by George RR Martin.

Although the game is browser-based, there is support for high-quality 3D graphics that make the virtual world look more accurate. It is a multiplayer title in which you will also be able to compete with players across the world.

Price - Free

Browsers - Chrome, Edge, Safari, Firefox

Linerider is a simple yet difficult game and is one of the best physics-based browser games out there. Basically, you have to draw a path for a character sitting on a sled, and based on the reliability of your drawn line, the sled rider will move. If the path is too steep, too high, or has rough edges, chances are that the rider will fall down.

However, if you are a fan of physics-based simulation, I am sure you will come up with a suitable path and even make the rider do stunts and all using the right momentum and speed. So, do try out this browser game and give your best shot.

Price - Free

Browser - Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari

Copter is a classic flash-based browser game that will entertain everyone. It is similar to the uber-popular mobile title Flappy Bird and requires you to click your mouse to control the up-down movements of a moving helicopter. Your aim will be to get the helicopter as far as possible without crashing on the numerous obstacles and tricky pathways. The first couple of flights might go rough but once you get a hold of it, you will enjoy controlling the helicopter and skillfully avoiding the obstacles.

Price - Free

Browser - Chrome, Edge

If you are a fan of survival-based fighting and looting games, you will love Wilds.io. It is a low-requirement, open-world browser game that allows you to explore a virtual land, fight enemies, loot their possessions, and survive for as long as possible. Although there are many modes to try out, the default mode is the Ruins mode and in this, you can explore as one of the members of a three-person team.

You will be able to control the movements of your character using the usual WASD keys and jump by using the Space bar on your keyboard. You can also use your mouse buttons and scroll wheel to perform different in-game actions like attack, roll, and block enemy attacks. So, if you like action-exploration browser games, do give this game a try.

Price - Free

Browser - Chrome, Safari, Edge, Firefox

If you were a gaming enthusiast in your childhood and you were a '90s kid, I am sure that this flash-based browser game will bring back some old memories. The popular game-development company Ubisoft built the flash-based Prince of Persia to popularize its original PoP title. You can now try out the game on your browser via the Ruffle emulator and it will surely make your playtime enjoyable as you go through trap-laden dungeons and other obstacles over the course of the game. Kudos to you if you complete the game as it is pretty difficult to do so.

Price - Free

Browser - Chrome, Edge

Fallen London is a strategy-based browser game in which you play as a newcomer to the region of underground London. You will need to make some significant choices to move the narrative forward and take up side quests to uncover the secrets of the subterranean city. The browser is developed by Failbetter Games, the company that created other browser games like Sunless Skies and Sunless Seas, which are included in the same Fallen London Universe.

Price - Free

Browser - Chrome, Edge, Safari, Firefox

Shapez.io is a simple, building-based browser game that allows you to create automated systems to extract the given shapes from an extractor and deliver them to a specified box. You will get the necessary tools to extract, cut, combine, and color shapes.

Now, it is worth mentioning that the browser version of Shapez.io is just the demo version of the game. So, if you love the idea of the title, you can get its full version from Steam with more levels, tools, and support for dark mode.

Price - Free

Browser - Chrome, Edge, Safari, Firefox

If you are a fan of FPS titles, you will love Krunker.io. It is a full-fledged first-person shooter browser game that puts you on one of the four maps with a gun and you have to aim and kill your opponents on the server. You will respawn when you die and the cycle will continue for all the players until the timer runs out. You can use your mouse and the WASD keys to move around and shoot. In a way, this browser game gives the vibe of Counter-Strike 1.6, which was the OG FPS title of the past.

Price - Free

Browser - Chrome, Firefox

This simple browser game is for those who love to play ski games. In this one, you control a person skiing on some rough downhill slope. The objective is to go through the course without falling down on the snow. You can press the Shift key on your keyboard to accelerate and the CTRL key to brake. When in the air, you can use your left and right arrow keys to control the aerial movements of the character and do some nifty tricks. It is similar to the popular mobile game Alto's Adventure and you should definitely give it a try if you love that.

Price - Free

Browser - Firefox and Chrome

Snail Bob is a simple and fun strategy-based browser game that requires you to guide Bob the snail through different levels and lead him to the exit. At each level, you will get access to different kinds of tools that can be used to help Bob avoid obstacles and move forward. Once you get the hang of it, you will love completing the levels and leading Bob closer to his stolen food.

Price - Free

Browser - Edge, Firefox, Chrome, Safari

Do you think you have full control over your mouse pointer? Well, this simple browser game will test your cursor skills as you move a small blue ball through different kinds of mazes without touching the walls. While the first two levels are quite easy, the game gets tougher and tougher as you advance the levels. So, be sure to keep your hand steady and lead the blue ball to the ends of all the scary mazes.

Price - Free

Browser - Edge, Chrome, Firefox, Safari

If you were a fan of Microsoft's card-based Solitaire game that came pre-installed in Windows back in the day, you will love this browser game. Click on the cards and drag to move them around on the screen and pile them on top of each other. The objective is to create ordered piles of cards to get the highest score. So, if you love card games, do give this game a try.

Price - Free

Browser - Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari

Almost Pong is a unique yet simple browser game that will keep you hooked for some time when you feel bored. The game relies on a single key, that is the Spacebar, via which you can control a white, squared dot and prevent it from falling to the ground. You have to use the Spacebar to make the dot jump and hit the white-colored area on each side of the screen. Although it sounds easy, believe me when I say that it is not. So, be sure to try your hand on Almost Pong and let us know your experience in the comments below.

Price - Free

Browser - Firefox, Chrome

For the fans of arcade-style retro games, Street Skater could be the perfect browser game. In this game, you command the moves of a street skater and lead him through a course of an obstacle-filled path. You can use the Spacebar key jump and perform some unique tricks to earn points. However, be sure to avoid the floating boulders and iron bars as hitting them will lead to death and it is not a pleasant sight.

Price - Free

Browser - Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari

Skribble.io is a simple word-guessing game that can be played with friends online. You can join a random team of players or create your private room to play with your own friends and family. The objective of the game is that one player will draw something on a given canvas and the rest will have to guess what they are drawing. Based on the performance, players will be scored and the one with the highest score will win the game. So, if you loved family-friendly board games in your childhood, do give Skribbl.io a try. It is also a good social platform to meet and interact with strangers.

Price - Free

Browser - Chrome, Edge

War Brokers is a full-fledged first-person shooter title in the form of a browser game. Although the graphics are a bit cartoonish, the game is a power-packed experience of fast-paced action and gunfights. You command a character equipped with various kinds of weapons like an automatic rifle, grenades, and stuff. You can control the movements using WASD keys and your mouse and fire with your left click. The game has various missions and even a battle royale mode.

Price - Free

Browser - Chrome, Firefox

The classic block-based game Tetris has come a long way from being in those retro handheld consoles to modern versions of it. This colorful version of Tetris follows the same concept in which you earn points and get to keep playing the game only if you arrange the incoming blocks in a specific way such that horizontal lines at the bottom disappear. Well, who am I explaining it to? You probably already know how to play Tetris and also know how it can be a fun time-killer when you are absolutely bored. So, do this browser game a try and let us know your experience in the comments.

Price - Free

Browser - Chrome, Edge, Firefox

Remember the classic Pinball game that we played on our computers in the early days? Well, this is just that in the avatar of a simple browser game. In this game, you control the movements of two prongs that prevent a ball from falling down and getting eliminated. Your objective is to break the incoming bricks from the top before they reached the prongs. It is fairly simple but let me warn you that the game is not that easy to master. So, give Flip O a try if you loved Pinball in the past and want to kill some leisure hours.

Price - Free

Browser - Chrome, Edge

Good Impressions is a fun and simple simulation browser game in which you play a character who got a new apartment and his mom is coming to check out the apartment. However, as the apartment is kind of a bachelor's pad, it is, let's just say, not hygienic. So, your task is to clean the entire apartment and put the scattered objects in their own places within the given time limit. It is a fun time-killer and you should definitely give this a try in your free time.

Price - Free

Browser - Chrome, Safari, Edge, Firefox

This is one of the relaxing browser games that does not involve competition or racing a timer. Instead, it provides an aesthetically pleasing picture with numerous unique characters. Then the game will provide specific characters that you have to find in the picture. It is like those newspaper games that we used to play on school days. So, if you love to play relaxing games, this browser game is just the thing to try today.

Price - Free

Browser Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari

You have probably played this game on Chrome when your internet was down. The Chrome Dino game is one of the most popular easter eggs from Google and the T-Rex Chrome Dino Game is the browser version of it. In this game, you make a T-Rex jump over obstacles and run through a path to gather the highest score. However, unlike the original version, this browser game allows you to add different themes to the gameplay. In fact, there is a Mario Bros. theme that is pretty awesome. Check it out from the link above.

So, with that one, I conclude my list of the best free browser games to try in 2022. You can play the games from the given links and let us know your browser gaming experience in the comments below. You can also suggest your favorite browser games if we missed them on our list.

Also read: Top Games in Roblox to Play Solo