Best Free Xbox Series X Games You Can Download Right Now

Video games can be quite a hole in the pocket to keep up with, but thanks to an industry that recognises the value of free-to-play games, you can easily start a collection without spending a rupee. While most freemium games have some sort of hidden cost, whether it's season passes or that one snazzy outfit you can't resist buying for your avatar, there's one exception.

Here are some of the best free games you can download

Fortnite

With frequent events, celebrity crossovers, and the creation of a Metaverse that has drawn characters from all over pop culture to its sunny shores, Fortnite has easily become one of the most popular games of all time. Fortnite is still a fantastic battle royale game with a neat twist that allows you to clobber your opponents while building all kinds of action-packed architecture around your avatar. Epic Games has built on that foundation to transform Fortnite into a hotbed of competition, creativity, and social interaction, transforming the gaming industry in the process. Not bad for a game that you can play for free.

Halo Infinite

In 2021, Microsoft marked the 20th anniversary of the Xbox console by releasing Halo Infinite's multiplayer to the public. Halo Infinite, in comparison to previous Halo games developed by 343 Industries, feels like it has finally grown out of its rebellious phase and is back to doing what Halo does best. Halo Infinite builds on the franchise's rich history by being an absolute beast in multiplayer. While there is still room for improvement, the current free-to-play shooter is a finely tuned showcase of excellent sound design, silky smooth movement, and nostalgic action.

Killer Instinct

Killer Instinct is an underrated masterpiece of well-crafted brawling that is one of the oldest names in the fighting game scene. The meat-and-potatoes gameplay of Killer Instinct is easily on par with that of the Mortal Kombats and Street Fighters of its class, and it's available as a free game with a single character to use in all of the game's modes. It's one of the best games out there for teaching you the finer points of combo-breaking fisticuffs. It's hard-hitting, fast-paced, and still a handsome game long after it first arrived. If you like what you see, you should definitely check out the full game on Xbox Game Pass.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends, released by EA and Respawn Entertainment in 2019, has quickly become one of the best and most popular battle royale games on the market. Apex Legends' appeal stems from its simplicity and intuitive communication between squadmates via a ping system, while Respawn's knack for satisfying gunplay and expert map design only adds to it. Post-launch support has prioritised quality over quantity, with meaningful additions that regularly shake up the formula further enhancing the squad-based shooter.

Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla is a slick take on Smash Bros. that is brimming with character. Its real charm comes from an eclectic roster of characters drawn from history and pop culture, allowing fans to create some dream matches within that game. Have you ever wanted to see Lara Croft face off against a hulking Viking? So, there you have it. As a free-to-play game, Brawlhalla is generous with its content, providing a large number of characters and modes that all benefit from the game's smooth and polished action.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone, one of the most important pillars of the battle royale scene, has everything you could want in a game to see who will be the last person standing. Maps can accommodate up to 150 players, the rush to the centre of a shrinking conflict zone results in some hilarious moments when people collide, and a few other modes add some spice to the mix. On top of that, there's the Call of Duty gunplay that has powered the franchise for over a decade, a slew of well-designed military gear, and a learning curve that will teach you the ins and outs of Call of Duty's take on the genre in no time. Sure, it's a free Call of Duty game with a battle royale twist, but it's a clever and polished spin-off.

Destiny 2

Even if you don't plan on purchasing any of Destiny 2's major expansions or season pass content, there are plenty of activities to keep you occupied for hours. The now-free-to-play game's New Light campaign is a fun journey through Bungie's sandbox; there are plenty of weapons to collect and dastardly enemies to face off against, and the PvP Crucible mode is a great platform for chunky gunplay and space magic showdowns. The basic package in Destiny 2 may be an appetiser to the premium content's main course, but it's a dish that can easily fill you up with its plentiful activities.

Rocket League

Cars propelled by rockets. A gigantic soccer ball. A stadium that is just the right size for tossing that massive sphere around. What more could you possibly want? Psyonix's Rocket League is still one of the best and easiest competitive games to get into, with fantastic gameplay that will keep you coming back for more and the exhilarating sensation of scoring a goal you'll be able to brag about for years. Rocket League is pure European football fun that's accessible, fun, and absolutely thrilling. It's an example of a great idea that's been perfectly executed.

Warframe

Warframe, which is approaching its tenth anniversary, is a perfect example of how to create a compelling game while also ensuring that each update adds meaningful content that appeals to a fanbase. Since 2013, Warframe has done just that, transforming the original space-ninja saga into a grand and sweeping adventure across the cosmos with an absurd number of distractions. You'll never run out of things to do in Warframe, thanks to its engaging storyline and extensive multiplayer. And that's a constant pleasure you'll have long before you consider supporting developer Digital Extremes with some extra cash.

World of Tanks

World of Tanks has proven that its wartime multiplayer is still one of the best on the market a decade after it first came lumbering into view with its selection of armoured assault vehicles. World of Tanks does exactly what it says on the tin, pitting you against other players in cutting-edge military hardware, with each tank boasting a surprising level of realism and small details in its design. Even better, World of Tanks has regular crossovers that add to the game's appeal, which have included GI Joe, WWE, Hot Wheels, and Arnold Schwarzenegger so far. Do not inquire as to how it operates; simply smile, wave, and check that the turret is in the proper firing position.

