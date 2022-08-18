11 Best Online Multiplayer Games to play with Friends

While the COVID-19 restrictions over the past couple of years have prevented children and teenagers from going outside to play, the online gaming industry grew at an unprecedented rate at the same time. Today, whether you are at home or away on vacation, you can join your friends and play your favorite games right on your computer or smartphone. There are thousands of new online games available that you can enjoy with your friends in real-time.

So, in this article, we have put together a pretty long list of online games that you can play and enjoy with your friends on your PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or smartphone. Be sure to check out the entire list and share it with your friends to try out the games together.

Now, without much of my boring talks, let's get straight to the list, shall we?

Top 11 Online Games to Play with Friends

Developer - Riot Games

Platforms - PC

Price - Free (In-Game Purchases Available)

Number one on my list of the top online games to play with friends would be Riot's relatively new and uber-popular tactical FPS title Valorant. Inspired by OG games like Valve's massively popular title Counter-Strike and Blizzard's Battle Royale game Overwatch, Valorant is a thrilling, 5-v-5 action game that involves proper strategies and teamwork.

Released in 2020, Valorant is a free online multiplayer game that is currently only available for Windows-based PCs. However, mobile gamers would be happy to hear that Riot has already confirmed to bring the game to Android and iOS soon.

In this game, you can team up with up to five of your friends simultaneously and play the different modes of Valorant. However, no matter what the mode, you and your friends' main objective would be to eliminate the other team on the server by killing all their members and garnering rounds.

Although there are a lot of other elements and factors at play here, the basic thing about Valorant is that you will need good aim and proper knowledge of the multiple maps in which the game is played. You might find it difficult at first but once you figure it all out, there is nothing more fun than enjoying Valorant with your friends.

Developer - PUBG Studios

Platforms - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android, Stadia

Price - Free (In-Game Purchases Available)

One of the most popular online multiplayer games of all time, PUBG: Battlegrounds is a pioneering title that primarily popularized the concept of "Battle Royale" games. So, in battle royale games, you, your team of three friends, and, 96 other players land on a virtual island without any possession.

Now, on the island, you have to roam around and loot items like guns, health kits, energy drinks, and other relevant things that will help you to fight off your enemies and survive to become the last team standing. Also, there is an imaginary circle that timely closes in on the map to bring all the surviving players closer and closer. Players caught outside the ring gradually lose HP (health points) and eventually dies.

It is a fun concept that has been much loved by players all across the world. This is why PUBG has flourished on every platform, be it on PC or in the mobile gaming sector. Although the PC version of the game was sold on Steam at a price after it was released, Krafton, the primary publisher, recently made the game free-to-play. On mobile, it was always available for free.

Developer - Respawn

Platforms - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android

Price - Free (In-Game Purchases Available)

EA and Respawn's answer to PUBG: Battlegrounds, Apex Legends is a fast-paced battle royale title that you can play with up to two friends at a time. It is similar to Valorant and has numerous characters called "Legends" who have their own unique abilities. Players can choose from the ever-growing roster of legends and land on a vast map with hundred other players to be the last man standing.

Apex Legends is also available on multiple platforms as I mentioned above. In fact, Respawn and EA launched the much anticipated mobile version of the game earlier this year and it has become one of the most popular online multiplayer games in the mobile gaming sector in numerous countries across the world.

So, if you and your friends love some fast-paced, gunfighting action, Apex Legends is the game to go for. It is also a free-to-play title. However, you can get some sick cosmetic items to show off to your friends and use them in your game.

Developer - Epic Games

Platforms - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android

Price - Free (In-Game Purchases Available)

Fortnite is one of the OG battle royale titles that has been loved by players all over the world. It is similar to other battle royale games like Apex Legends and PUBG. So you can team up with three of your friends and jump on the battleground for some unmatched gunfights.

Now, Fortnite's gameplay concept is the same as its competitors, though there is a unique factor to it. Unlike in other battle royale games like PUBG, in Fortnite, you and your friends can destroy anything you see in the virtual world, be it a building, tree, house, or car, and collect all the materials like wood, steel, and concrete. So, when, say, you and your team are being attacked, you can use the collected material to build your own covers and structures with windows and doors. This gameplay concept is similar to the primary gameplay concept of Minecraft, which is another uber-popular multiplayer title.

So, if you are a fan of the battle royale genre and like the concept of Minecraft, you and your friends can surely check out Fortnite. Other than being a mere battle royale title, Fortnite is also Epic Games' hub for organizing various virtual live events like music concerts with popular artists such as Ariana Grande, Marshmello, and Travis Scott.

Developer - Innersloth

Platforms - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch

Price - Free (In-Game Purchases Available)

Among Us is a simple yet really interesting online multiplayer game that can be played by 4-15 players. It is an unusual game and relies on real-world conversations among players to determine who amongst them are "imposters."

Now, I am sure you have come across the term imposter or the name of the title on the internet at least once in the past couple of years as the game became viral during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, due to its popularity, Discord, which is one of the most popular social communication platforms used by gamers, garnered millions of new users as they joined to play Among Us with their friends.

Furthermore, the game is entirely free-to-play and anyone with a medium to low-specced PC can play the game. It is also available on multiple platforms like smartphones, high-end gaming consoles, handheld consoles, and PCs. So, if you and your friend group are into conversation-based multiplayer games, Among Us would be a perfect choice.

Developer - Mojang Studios

Platforms - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android

Price - Free (In-Game Purchases Available)

If you love building virtual worlds from scratch, then Minecraft would be your favorite game. However, if you ever feel lonely in your Minecraft world, you can add your friends and bring them to the pixelated world for some fun times. Although, it is worth mentioning that you will need to do some technical things to play the multiplayer mode of Minecraft. You can check out this official Minecraft support page to know more about it.

Now, once you set it up and bring your friends to the Minecraft world, you can do a lot of stuff with your buddies. You guys can mine for resources together, build structures together, and even take on virtual monsters, spiders, and skeletons. So, go on and join the Minecraft world with your friends for some fun time that is appropriate for all ages.

Developer - Mediatonic

Platforms - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Price - Free (In-Game Purchases Available)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a unique battle royale game that you can enjoy with your buddies. Although it falls under the battle royale category, the game does not involve killing or gunfights. Instead, 60 players compete with each other on random, knockout-based mini-games such as tag or an obstacle course, where they have to eliminate other players and become the last man standing.

You can play Fall Guys with your friends online and compete with each other in fun games that are inspired by games from childhood shows like Takeshi's Castle, Wipeout, It's a Knockout and more. So, if you love the concept, you can start playing Fall Guys with your friends right now via the above link.

Developer - Raven Software, Infinity Ward

Platforms - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Price - Free (In-Game Purchases Available)

Another battle royale title on this list is Call of Duty: Warzone. It is a PUBG-like action-survival game that you can enjoy with your friends. The game is a part of Activision's uber-popular Call of Duty series of games and allows up to 150 players to battle against each other, though the number sometimes goes up to 200 in some limited-time game modes.

So, if you are a COD fan or you know someone who is a massive fan of the game, you guys should get together for a COD: Warzone match and experience the title. I am sure you will love teaming up with your mate(s) and competing with other teams from across the world. So, do give it a try from the above link.

Developer - Psyonix

Platforms - PC, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch

Price - Free (In-Game Purchases Available)

Rocket League is a fantasy-sports title that you can enjoy playing with your online friends. I mean, who would not love to drive coked-up, rocket-cars and knock a giant football into the goal with them before their opponent? Well, that's what you gotta do in Rocket League!

Now, Rocket League can be played on LAN or online, considering you add your friends to the platform on which you are playing the game. Furthermore, it is available on multiple platforms such as PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and you and your friends can use a mouse and keyboard or a game controller to play the game.

Developer - Riot Games

Platforms - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android

Price - Free (In-Game Purchases Available)

League of Legends or LoL is one of the most popular multiplayer games and comes under the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) category of games. Although it is complicated and might be difficult to understand if you are playing for the first time, there will be nothing better that you and your friends will like after getting the hang of it.

You can invite and team up with your friends to create a five-member team and join a virtual map where you will fight a similar team. You and your teammates can choose your Champions, LoL's in-game characters with unique abilities, from the game's ever-growing roster and tactfully fight off your enemies on the battlefield. The primary objective of the game is to destroy the structures that the enemy team is guarding before they destroy yours.

So, if you and your friends are fans of MOBA games, League of Legends is just the game for you. Although you can also try out Valve's Dota 2, which follows the same concept but has different characters and map design. Hence, try both the games with your friends before committing to one of them.

Developer - 1047

Platforms - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android

Price - Free (In-Game Purchases Available)

Splitgate is a free-to-play FPS (first-person shooter) game that you can play with your friends. The game follows a Halo-like science-fiction theme where you or your friends can create wormhole portals at specific points on the map and travel through them. There are various weapons to choose from and the game also provides exotic locations for players to fight in and use them to their advantage.

So, if your friends' circle is into action-packed, fast-paced games, you can try out Splitgate from the above link right now. Try it out with your friends and let us know your experience in the comments.

Now, these are some of the multiplayer games that I think you should play with your friends. I am sure you enjoy your time with your online friends, playing the above games. However, it is worth mentioning that some of the games require hardcore practice and they are not easy to master. Nonetheless, you can join them with your friends in your free time daily, and I am sure you guys will get better in no time.

