Best Xbox Series X or Series S add-ons for 2022

You might already be looking for new accessories to go with your new Microsoft Xbox Series X or Series S, whether you're upgrading or starting from scratch. After all, while both consoles' out-of-box experiences are excellent, the box contains little more than the console and a single wireless controller.

Here are some of our current favourite Xbox add-ons to help you improve your gaming experience.

Microsoft Controller for Xbox Series X and S

Because the Xbox Series X and S only come with one controller, you'll probably want at least one more to play with friends and family.

Charging Station for Xbox Controller Batteries

Unfortunately, the new Xbox controllers are powered by Two AA-size batteries. Of course, you can replace them with rechargeable AA batteries, but this charging station is a better option.

A charging station or plug and Play charge kit for rechargeable batteries is a good choice to spend on. Just insert the batteries and place the controllers in the charging cradles, and you're ready to go.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card

This small plug-and-play expansion card adds one terabyte of seamless storage space in a matter of seconds. The best part is that it behaves exactly like internal storage, so you won't notice any slowdowns in load times or gameplay, nor will your graphics performance suffer.

Xbox Game Pass

Why buy just one game when you can have access to more than 100? A Game Pass subscription is one of the best deals in gaming. New titles get added each month, both AAA and indie, for you to play for starting ₹489/mo