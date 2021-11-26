BGMI Introduced Game Responsibly Feature and Enabled Parental Control for Minors

BGMI has finally implemented the 'Game Responsibly' function in order to improve its young player base's gaming habits. Time OTP control, gaming limitations, personalised game aesthetics, and game expenditure limits are all part of the new campaign.

BGMI was introduced by Krafton as a redesigned version of PUBG with a slew of new features aimed at improving game-life balance. With a YouTube ad, the corporation announced the new Game Responsibly function. Additionally, Krafton, the developer and publisher of BGMI, has created a dedicated page to help with comprehension.

BGMI Parental Control

Since bringing PUBG mobile back to India in the guise of BGMI, Krafton has made a conscious effort to create a good game-life balance among its player base, particularly among minors (under 18 years of age). With this in mind, Krafton has announced a new feature that will give parents more control over their children's playtime. Every player under the age of 18 will be required to register a parent or guardian before beginning each session, after which the parent or guardian will receive an OTP that will allow them to authorise or disallow the session. The gamer will be able to play the game for the next three hours if permission is granted.

With this version, BGMI gains a slew of new features targeted at achieving a healthy game-life balance as well as parental management, including:

When you join a match lobby, a virtual world reminder appears, indicating that you have entered a virtual world.

Censorship in the form of censored nudity has resulted in a reduction in violence and bloodshed.

Players under the age of 18 will be limited to playing for no more than 3 hours each day.

Break reminders to guarantee that games aren't played for long periods of time without a break.

For players under the age of 18, daily spending limits apply, limiting the amount a player can spend in-game every day to RS 7000 ($94).

In the event that a player is under the age of 18, OTP authentication is required to play the game.

To combat cheating on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton recently revealed that it had terminated 25 lakh accounts in just over a month (BGMI). Krafton permanently banned 25,19,692 accounts and temporarily banned 7,06,319 others between October 1 and November 10.

