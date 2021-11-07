BGMI lite is in development some Influencers shares information about it on social media

The original PUBG mobile got banned in India last year, and as a result, the developers launched battlegrounds mobile India for Indian players. But there was a constant need for the lighter version of Battleground's mobile India. As many players in India have low-end smartphones, and they don't have any other option apart from PUBG mobile lite which is currently banned in India. That's why players with low-end devices don't have any proper battle royal game to play.

Although developers have not given any confirmation about the lighter version of the battlegrounds mobile India. Because of that many players who have a low-end smartphone went to some influencers on social media platforms to know more about the lighter version of the battlegrounds mobile India.

Will there be any BGMI lite or Indian version of the original PUBG mobile lite?

Recently the Indian mobile gaming community is filled with the question that will there be any battlegrounds mobile India lite or an Indian version of the original PUBG mobile lite will get available in India or not. Till now the developers of the game have not revealed any official information regarding the BGMI lite Indian version.

This is a request to all BGMI gamers as well as @official_BGMI.Please bring BGMI Lite . Most of the people possess low end device. It is very difficult to play BGMI due to low end device @Aadii_Sawant @Mortal04907880 @scouttanmay @tsment_jonathan @RealMaxtern @GHATAK_official — Debjyoti Biswas (@PandaGa98313800) November 1, 2021

Because of the lack of official information regarding the BGMI lite version many gamers are disappointed that's why some influencers are giving few details about the release date of the battlegrounds mobile India lite version.

Abhijeet Andhare (Ghatak)

A prominent figure in the Indian gaming community Abhijeet Andhare also popular as "Ghatak" posted on his Instagram story that the BGMI lite or PUBG mobile lite Indian version will get time but we'll surely get released in India. Many disappointed gamers were overwhelmed with this update as they have been waiting for some kind of hint for the lite version of the battlegrounds mobile India availability.

Maxtern

Apart from Ghatak, Maxton also tweeted about the availability of The Battleground mobile India lite version or PUBG mobile lite Indian version. He tweeted on his Twitter handle that "BGMI lite see you soon".

All this information is from some influencers who are popular in the Indian gaming community. Players can expect the launch of the lite version of the battlegrounds mobile India but they will have to wait for the official confirmation from the developers.

You should also note that till now the developers of the game have not given any official information regarding the PUBG lite Indian version or BGMI lite that's why you should take all this information regarding the launch of BGMI lite with a pinch of salt because they have to attract more eyeballs towards them.