Blizzard finally manages to recover Battle.net from DDoS attack

The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks that were overwhelming Blizzard's servers with coordinated traffic has ended, and you should be able to log back into Battle.net. You may have had serious issues trying to get onto the online service that underpins Overwatch, Call of Duty: Warzone, Hearthstone, Diablo's online features, and more during the nearly hour-long Wednesday evening attack.

On its verified customer service Twitter account, Blizzard stated that the issue was caused by a DDoS, as well as in a "Breaking News" item that you may have seen in the PC Battle.net client if you tried to sign on during the attack.

Users that did manage to sign in may have been placed into a queue that warned of high traffic, like this:

Outage reports spiked across a number of Activision Blizzard properties on DownDetector, with thousands reporting Battle.net was down but only hundreds reporting individual Blizzard games were down. We didn't see the usual slew of reports on Twitter when a game goes down, so it's safe to assume it wasn't a complete outage and that the "high latency and disconnections" didn't affect the vast majority of players. The number of outage reports appears to have returned to normal.

