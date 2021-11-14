Boba Fett is coming to Fortnite in December

Boba Fett is making a holiday appearance in Fortnite. The announcement was made as part of Disney Plus Day and it confirmed that "Boba Fett will be arriving on the Island on December 24, 2021, at 7 p.m. ET." The Book of Boba Fett, a new Star Wars series, will be launched as a result of the collaboration.

However, it's unclear what Boba Fett will be doing when he arrives in Fortnite, as there's currently no information on what the crossover entails. However, the single promotional image that accompanied the announcement suggests that Fennec Shand will also appear.

Fett's appearance shouldn't come as a surprise to long-time Fortnite players, as fellow bounty hunter Din Djarin was available for a special question last year.

The Book of Boba Fett will follow Boba Fett on Tatooine as he attempts to fill the power vacuum left by Jabba the Hutt's death. Fett aims to "rule with respect" with Fennec Shand and is seen offering former captains of Jabba's clan a "mutually beneficial" proposal.

The Book of Boba Fett was announced during the second season of The Mandalorian, and while the third season of that show is set to begin filming soon, there is no guarantee that it will be renewed.

Boba Fett
With his customized Mandalorian armor, deadly weaponry, and silent demeanor, Boba Fett was one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy.
The Mandalorians
The Mandalorians were a clan-based cultural group that was composed of members from multiple species all bound by a common creed, language and code.
Mandalorians' History
They originated on the desert planet of Mandalore in the galaxy's Outer Rim Territories and had a particularly important role in galactic history as legendary warriors against the Jedi.
