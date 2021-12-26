Boba Fett Skin Arrives In Fortnite

Boba Fett has finally made his way to Fortnite, from the Sarlacc Pit to the Sanctuary, after being announced last month. During Disney+ Day, Disney announced the bounty hunter's addition to the battle royale, with the official Fortnite Twitter account sharing a hand-drawn teaser image of Boba himself, along with a few now-confirmed teases.

As reported by Gamespot, The Boba Fett skin can be purchased separately or as part of the Boba Fett Set, which includes the following items:

Z-6 Jetpack back bling (comes with the skin even if bought standalone)

Gaffi Stick pickaxe

Boba Fett's Starship glider

Targeting Computer Online emote

Boba Fett joins fellow bounty hunter The Mandalorian, Kylo Ren, Rey, and Finn from the new Star Wars trilogy, as well as two different versions of Stormtroopers, as the latest Star Wars character to join Fortnite's roster of skins. The Mandalorian is unique in that he is the only Star Wars character to have been featured in a battle pass thus far.

If Star Wars isn't your thing, The Matrix recently made an appearance in Fortnite with new emotes and items. Additionally, Fortnite's Winterfest is still going on, with daily free gifts and special challenges for a lot of XP.